Edge Of Tomorrow: Who Will Be Part Of Hand Sequel Speculation True?

By- Anish Yadav
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt’s science fiction action movie, Edge Of Tomorrow, was released at the theatres in 2014. Taking inspiration from the mild Japanese book All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the activity movie became a huge success. It has been more than six years since the release of the science fiction action film Edge Of Tomorrow, and the fans and followers are waiting to see the sequel to the 2014 release.

This is everything we know about the speculations surrounding the release of the sequel to science fiction film Edge Of Tomorrow.

Is The Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow On The Cards?

The fans and followers of all Edge Of Tomorrow are eagerly waiting for the sequel to the superhit film. For the past five years, a sequel to Edge Of Tomorrow, titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat, has been in the making. Before this year, it was announced that the sequel is still in the preparation stage.

In 2015 it was announced that Tom Cruise has a concept for the sequel. Next year Doug Liman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse came on board to work on the sequel. This past year the screenplay of the movie was being rewritten. So far, the sequel to Edge Of Tomorrow is at the planning stage.

Edge Of Tomorrow: Why Has The Sequel Not Happened Till Now?

Edge Of Tomorrow is composed of a stellar celebrity cast. When the script was prepared in 2018, the form of the movie was occupied with different endeavours, so the project did not take off.

When Would The Viewers Expect to See the Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow?

The fans and followers of Edge Of Tomorrow will need to wait longer to watch its sequel Live Die Repeat and Repeat. The movie is still in the early stages, and on account of this global outbreak, the work on the project can’t begin anytime soon.

Edge Of Tomorrow: Who Will Be Part Of The Sequel?

Edge Of Tomorrow had a stellar star cast. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will return in the sequel Live Die Repeat and Repeat.

Anish Yadav

