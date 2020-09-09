Home Movies Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Why Has The Sequel Not Heard Till Now?
Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Why Has The Sequel Not Heard Till Now?

By- Anish Yadav
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt’s science fiction action movie, Edge Of Tomorrow, was released in 2014. Taking inspiration from the mild Japanese book All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the activity movie became a huge success. It’s been over six years since the release of the science fiction action film Edge Of Tomorrow, and the followers and fans are waiting to watch the sequel to the 2014 release.

Here is everything we understand about the speculations surrounding the release of the sequel to science fiction film Edge Of Tomorrow.

Is The Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow On The Cards?

The fans and followers of all Edge Of Tomorrow have been eagerly waiting for the sequel to the superhit film. For the past five years, a sequel to Edge Of Tomorrow, titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat, has been making. Before this year, it was declared that the sequel is still at the preparation stage.

In 2015 it had been announced that Tom Cruise has an idea for the sequel. Next year Doug Liman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse came on board to work on the sequel. Last year the screenplay of the movie had been rewritten.

 Edge of Tomorrow 2: Release Date

Although we don’t have a definitive answer regarding when Live Die Repeat Repeat will be released, we know that it is making progress. Back in March 2019, nearly four years after Tom Cruise’s idea was first put in motion; it was reported that Edge of Tomorrow 2 was growing at Warner Bros., under the name Live Die Repeat and Repeat, of course.

Edge Of Tomorrow: Why Has The Sequel Not Heard Till Now?

Edge Of Tomorrow consists of a leading star cast. When the script was prepared in 2018, the cast of the movie was busy with other projects, so the project did not take off.

When Can The Viewers Expect To Watch The Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow?

The fans and followers of Edge Of Tomorrow will need to wait longer to watch its sequel Live Die Repeat and Repeat. The film is still in the early stages, and on account of the global outbreak, the work on the project cannot begin anytime soon.

Edge Of Tonight Who Will Be A Part Of The Sequel?

Edge Of Tomorrow needed a stellar celebrity cast. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will come back in the sequel Live Die Repeat and Repeat.

Anish Yadav

