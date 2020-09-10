Home Movies Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Is The Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow On...
Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Is The Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow On The Cards?

By- Anish Yadav
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt’s science fiction action movie, Edge Of Tomorrow, was released in 2014. Taking inspiration from the mild Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the action film became a huge success. It has been more than six decades since the release of the science fiction action movie Edge Of Tomorrow, and also, the followers and fans are waiting to see the sequel to the 2014 release. We know about the speculations surrounding the release of this sequel to science fiction movie Edge Of Tomorrow.

Is The Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow On The Cards?

The fans and followers of all Edge Of Tomorrow have been eagerly waiting for the sequel to the superhit movie. For the past five years, a sequel to Edge Of Tomorrow, titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat, was in the making. Before this season, it was announced that the sequel is still at the planning stage.

In 2015 it had been announced that Tom Cruise has an idea for the sequel. Next year Doug Liman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse came on board to work on the sequel. This past year the screenplay of this film was being rewritten. To date, the sequel to Edge Of Tomorrow is in the planning stage.

Edge Of Tomorrow: Why Has The Sequel Not Heard Till Now?

Edge Of Tomorrow is consists of a stellar star cast. When the script was ready in 2018, the throw of this film was occupied with other projects, so the project didn’t take off.

When Can The Readers Expert Watch The Sequel To Edge Of Tomorrow?

The fans and followers of Edge Of Tomorrow might need to wait longer to see its sequel Live Die Repeat and Repeat. The film is still in the early stages, and on account of the worldwide outbreak, the work on the job cannot start anytime soon.

Edge Of Tomorrow Who Will Be Part Of The Sequel?

Edge Of Tomorrow needed a stellar star cast. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will come back in the sequel Live Die Repeat and Repeat.

