Eat Just Expands To 17,000 Grocery Stores As Interest In Plant-Based Food Grows

Eat Just nowadays introduced plans for huge retail growth. The employer’s plant-primarily based egg products can be available at extra than 17,000 U.S. Shops through the end of September, marking a forty one% boom in retail distribution stores promoting JUST egg made with vegetation, specially, mung beans Eat Just Expands.

With more customers interested in the plant-based totally food regimen fashion and consuming at home amid the pandemic, the flow offers the employer an possibility to hold developing in the direction of profitability. Earlier this month, Reuters stated that the organisation hopes to “turn an running income before the give up of next year after which will bear in mind an preliminary public presenting.”

The announcement follows comparable information from different plant-based totally enterprise players. In July, Impossible Foods announced it’ll sell its ground plant-primarily based meat in Trader Joe’s and a pair of,000 Walmart shops.

Walmart will promote the original, pourable 12-ounce liquid JUST egg at 1,900 more of its stores, while Food Lion will sell JUST egg at 900 shops within the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. Giant will bring the product in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

A quantity of retail stores are including the organization’s folded JUST egg product, which launched earlier this year and is bought in freezer aisles. Both egg products are made with mung bean instead of conventional eggs, however the folded egg product comes cooked, almost like a slice of cooked egg.