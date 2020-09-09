Drifters Season 2: Delayed Until 2023? Anime Release Date & Production Details!

- Advertisement -

Drifters is an exceptionally famous manga series written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano. It’s serialization started back in 2010 and is presently working with six volumes already published (as of November 2018). Owing to its popularity, the manga was soon picked up to get an anime adaptation produced by NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan. The 12-episode show was animated by Hoods Drifters Studio (Hoods Entertainment) and surfaced in Japan back in October 2016.

DRIFTERS SEASON 2: OFFICIALLY RENEWED!

Yes, fortunately, the highly-awaited second season of the anime has officially been renewed. In reality, the renewal was announced together with the finale of the introduction season. Near the end of its very last incident, a message was displayed saying, “To be continued the Second Season. See you. Tokyo 20XX. Sayonara.” Hence, Drifters Season 2 is likely to premiere sometime in the not too distant future. However, using”20XX” gives them the freedom to change the discharge by their need.

Well, the first couple of episodes of the sequel were released as OVA episodes shortly after Season 1 end. As of this moment, three Drifters OVA episodes have already aired. Though these episodes can only be bought in Japan, that also in the kind of DVD and Blu-Ray discs. Hoods Drifters Studio or some other producers of the anime have not approved their international release yet.

WHY IS THE SEQUEL DELAYED?

Well, unlike most anime show, Drifters was renewed right after its first season finished. Yet, it has been four decades, and we haven’t heard of its recurrence. Among the main reasons behind its delay is the lack of source material. As of 2020, the producers of the anime don’t have enough content for Season 2.

The Drifters manga series consists of a total of 6 volumes (the final one came out in October 2018). The first period of anime covered the storyline of their first four volumes. Hence, the studio only has two volumes for Drifters Season two. Certainly, the remaining source material will not be sufficient to get a complete season. In any case, the three OVA episodes have already adapted half of the chapters of Volume 5.

Well, writer-illustrator Kouta Hirano usually releases one volume of his manga every couple of years. Since the last one came out two years before, Volume 7 may arrive sometime this year (2020). Similarly, the eighth volume may not come out earlier in 2022. Therefore, the producers of the anime will have to wait until the manga serialized Volume 9.

WHEN WILL THE PRODUCTIONS BEGIN?

As there’s inadequate source material today, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan may wait till 2022 for the volume. Once that comes out, the founders might start the productions of the new year. Based on its history, the Drifters anime show takes very long to produce a season. Hence, Drifters Season 2 may take a year to wrap up its manufacturing program.

DRIFTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE

As stated above, the latest period of the well-known Isekai anime might begin productions by 2022. Besides, after that, the installation is very likely to have a year to hit the screens. Well, Hoods Drifters Studio or any other company related to the anime has not confirmed the release date of Drifters Season 2. However, according to speculations and S2’s anticipated production program, some new episodes may not premiere anytime before 2023. We will update this section once the official news arrives.

Are you enthusiastic about Drifters Season 2? What are your expectations in the sequel? Please share it with us from the comments below.