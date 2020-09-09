Doom Patrol Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Information

- Advertisement -

The Doom Patrol stands poised to face fresh challenges as Season 2 comes to a close, but will the off-beat series see a third season? Many questions surround the continuing adventures of the World’s Strangest Heroes, even ignoring the general uncertainty in the entertainment sector due to this COVID-19 crisis.

Doom Patrol has been the most successful and critically acclaimed of the original show published during the first season of the DC Universe’s presence. Despite being based on a few of DC Comics’ most off-beat and vague series, the first season discovered an audience enthusiastic enough to make it the very first DC Universe property to be shared with HBO Max, with its second season released to both platforms concurrently.

- Advertisement -

Doom Patrol has endured as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, together with the filming of the planned Season 2 finale incomplete due to work stoppages. This led to Season 2 end on a cliff-hanger, with the group largely indisposed by The Candlemaker and Dorothy Spinner facing the seemingly invincible villain whom she helped to enable independently. Presumably, Season 3 might need to begin with the planned settlement of Season 2, even though the production flaws may change whatever plans the show’s authors originally had.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Release Date

Considering that Doom Patrol season 3 hasn’t been announced yet, there is no release date to discuss. But do not despair! The show is a large enough deal to warrant grandiose statements, but moving by how the DC Universe series was renewed for season 2 at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Therefore, we might be able to expect good news as ancient as the DC FanDome, which happens on Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 AM PDT.

The very first installment of Doom Patrol season 1 was released on February 15, 2019, along with the next season premiered on June 25, 2020. This helps us estimate a brand new season takes about a season and a half to create. So, assuming that the series will be revived for a third season – and assuming that the present worldwide situation doesn’t hit the creation schedules too challenging – fans could have the ability to anticipate Doom Patrol period 3 sometime in the winter of 2021 or spring of 2022. It is a very long wait, we know, but it is going to be well worth it.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Cast

Should Doom Patrol receive a richly deserved renewal for season 3? Certainly, the entire main cast of Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Matt Bomer, Joivan Wade, and Timothy Dalton will reprise their roles as Cliff, Jane, Rita, Larry, Cyborg, and Niles Caulder. Since season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, we’ll likely see the return of Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy, as well as Lex Lang as the monstrous Candlemaker’s voice. The storyline inside Jane’s head is also still without a finish. Therefore Samantha Ware will quite likely return as the Miranda personality. Since Miranda is a front for its terrifying, damaging Daddy, there is an opportunity that David MacDonald (who plays with that personality, in addition to Jane’s birth father) makes an appearance.

Many characters in Doom Patrol’s vast supporting cast are accountable to pop up during season 3 as well. Danny the Street/Brick/Tire and his folks continue to be very much out there, and some of the most prominent “Dannyzens,” for example Devan Chandler Long’s Flex Mentallo, could always return when we least expect them. Given the fact that he disclosed during season 2 that there is a dangerous, cataclysmic event on the horizon, Mark Sheppard’s scruffy chaos magician Willoughby Kipling is borderline ensured to appear.

There’s also one intriguing Doom Patrol character who’s alive but spent the entirety of season 2 trapped at a painting. We are speaking, of course, about Alan Tudyk’s Mr. Nobody, the reality-bending, fourth-wall-breaking supervillain with narration powers. If the authors (and Tudyk) wish to reevaluate the many-faceted Nobody on a possible season 3, the origin material offers ample opportunities to do so. And maybe he will bring Tommy Snider’s Beard Hunter back with him.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Plot

Up to now, Doom Patrol has adopted most of its important plot points from Grant Morrison’s run with the DC comic book, so after a potential season 3 completes the Dorothy/Candlemaker story, the odds are that the show decides to come back to the source material well. Providentially, the comics still have loads of things fans want to see in Doom Patrol.

In the event the series brings back Mr. Nobody for season 3, it could also introduce one of the supervillain teams. The first one is that the Brotherhood of Evil, that included Monsieur Mallah (a talking French gorilla), the Brain (a brain in a jar), and Madame Rouge (a celebrity having a split personality and shapeshifting powers, which makes her suitable transparency for both Jane and Rita). The next one is that the Brotherhood of Dada, a surrealist group of strange-looking individuals with dangerous, incredibly quirky powers.

One of those Dada storylines also happens to involve some large apocalyptic episode of this kind which Willoughby Kipling was warning that the Doom Patrol about The release of this Horseman, Extinction, who races through many levels of a magic painting, gaining power because it proceeds.

Alternately, the series could go cataclysmic with the introduction of Orqwith, the philosophical thought experiment that turned into a deadly bone city seeking to overtake the actual world. This would also provide us with the chilling Scissormen, Orqwith’s mindless agents who speak random nonsense and cut off people from fact with their giant scissor hands.

So, yeah, there are lots of alternatives for a season 3 plot. The show could also decide to go for the jugular and give us all the above, using some whipped cream and a cherry on top. After all, Doom Patrol is all about inspired storylines and ridiculous, unexpected episodes – and honestly, we would not have it any other way.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer