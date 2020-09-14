- Advertisement -

Disney and Marvel haven’t revealed how the sequel will take care of the loss of this beloved celebrity,



but fans are already asking the studios to not recast the role of T’Challa.

News that Chadwick Boseman died after battling cancer for four decades shocked the world a couple of weeks ago.

Few people understood the actor had been fighting the horrible illness even because he had been shooting some of the most iconic movies, Black Panther one of them.

A report a couple of days ago said that Boseman was optimistic he'd get better, and he'd have started preparing for Black Panther 2 this month.

The sequel is not officially included in Phase 4, as Marvel announced Black Panther 2 separately with an initial release date of May 6th, 2022.

Factors like the book coronavirus pandemic as well as the untimely passing of Boseman might induce Disney to delay the film and give it more time to take care of the loss.

Marvel has a few options at its disposal, but it is too early to address the matter publicly. Fans, however,

think they understand exactly how Black Panther 2 should proceed.

One of the obvious choices would be to recast another actor as T’Challa/Black Panther

Nonetheless, it’s unlikely that fans would appreciate this kind of move.

It would also be incredibly hard for another actor to take the role.

Boseman is T’Challa, along with his Black Panther should be honoured by not giving the role to another actor,

even though Boseman’s passing causes difficulties for Marvel’s plans.

The character was supposedly going to appear at different crossovers in the long run, not

only the Black Panther sequel.

The alternative is for Marvel to maneuver the Black Panther mantle to someone else.

sister Shuri is the clearest choice.

can quickly become the Black Panther in the upcoming Avengers lineup.

In the end, Shuri does get to become Black Panther in the comics,

and Marvel would probably have steered in this direction anyhow in the future.

Marvel could always attempt to make things interesting and also have somebody else become Black Panther until Shuri can take over.

No matter Marvel chooses to perform, it’ll still need to explain what occurred to T’Challa.

The character was alive at the conclusion of Endgame, getting ready to lead Wakanda after five years of absence.

Marvel could have the name die or disappear off-screen.

Another choice is to have Black Panther die at the beginning of the sequel, during some activity scene.

A post-credits passing scene at another movie that precedes Black Panther 2 might offer the king with an even better exit

As we already know, T’Challa is rather a skilled Black Panther and a formidable adversary.

The protagonist who kills Black Panther would have to be quite challenging also.

By having Black Panther die in a post-credits scene closer to the release of this sequel,

Marvel could both honour Boseman’s epic representation of T’Challa and progress the narrative ahead.

The post-credits scene would not just help build a brand new villain's arc,

but it would also set the stage for Shuri to take over as the boss of her people from the sequel.

This would not even need a digital recreation of T’Challa, that is a controversial decision to make.

Boseman’s regular stunt double could manage the Black Panther actions, and we would not even have to see T’Challa’s face or hear any dialogue.

It would be a dreadful moment that viewers wouldn’t always expect and provide them a chance to say

goodbye to Boseman’s T’Challa prior to the Black Panther two premiere.

Speculation aside, Marvel has plenty of time and imagination to figure out a way to honour Boseman’s T’Challa and proceed Black Panther forward.

Obviously, fans have already taken to social media and requested Disney not to recast Boseman’s function, reports Looper.

Others have begun online petitions requesting Marvel not to alter T'Challa,

and instead turn Shuri into Black Panther for the sequel:

Chadwick Boseman can not be replaced. He IS a Black Panther.

No actor should take on this function at the light of his devastating passing

Shuri should assume the mantle of Black Panther, as she has done in the comic books.

Please reimagine Black Panther II in this way as a tribute to this incredible man.

With all that aside, it's uncertain how fundamental Black Panther is going to be for the MCU's entire narrative in light of Boseman's passing.

But the superhero may still show up in a variety of crossovers, regardless of who must wear the Black Panther armour and lead Wakanda.