DISENCHANTMENT SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND MANY MORE YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s comedy-fantasy TV series Disenchantment has a huge fan following across the world. Matt Groening’s creation is great enough to enjoy while it focuses on serious issues regarding the connections between the characters. It is the ideal combination of hilarious comedy and vibrant characters and undoubtedly, it is funny to see.

Lately, Netflix announces the next installment of Disenchantment with a trailer. The very first season premiered on 17th August 2018 with 20 episodes which were evenly divided into two parts. The next part was released on 20th September 2019. Although part 2 as far better than part 1.

The storyline of Disenchantment Season 3

- Advertisement -

The first portion of the Disenchantment ended with a significant cliffhanger. Mother of Bean, Queen Dagmar turned into wicked and was responsible for cursing Dreamland. At the end of part 1, most of the inhabitants of the Dreamland was turning to stones as Bean was spirited away by her long-lost mother.

Disenchantment Season 2 also finished with a cliffhanger similar to this one that finished in season 1. Our personalities were defying certain death yet again only to find themselves in an even stranger type of threat. Hope that year 3 will start with dealing with risks.

The throw of Disenchantment Season 3

Undoubtedly, the series gets that much fame because of the charisma of their voice artists. Here’s the list of the voice artists.

Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Eric as Luci

Nat Faxon as Elfo

John DiMaggio as King Zog

Release Date of Disenchantment Season 3

Why is Disenchantment unique is that the founders divided the 1st season into two parts. So, the viewer does not have to watch for quite a while for new episodes.

Although the manufacturers have not announced the specific release date of Disenchantment Season 3, we are hoping it will release at the end of 2020. Till then chill together with the trailer. For more this news stay tuned with us.