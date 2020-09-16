Home TV Series Netflix Disenchantment Season 3- All you need to know about Release date, plot,...
Disenchantment Season 3- All you need to know about Release date, plot, cast and trailer is here

By- Naveen Yadav
About Disenchantment Season 3

The animated sitcom Disenchantment is set to return for a third season. Netflix released the official teaser along with the expected release date of this second portion of the next season before this season.

The teaser gave a sneak peek into the lead characters of the series – Bean, Luci, and Elfa’s life. The humor in the dialogues and the witty narrative has made the show a powerful and wide fanbase. The release of the trailer, consequently, has created a great deal of anticipation among the viewers.

The Story of Disenchantment Season 3

The fantasy, animated sitcom is created by Matt Groening and has been released on the internet streaming platform Netflix. He is also the creator of popular animated series like Futurama and The Simpsons that was produced by the Fox Broadcasting Company. The show is based on the background of a medieval fantasy kingdom called Dreamland. The story is about a rebellious, alcoholic princess of this kingdom and his friendly elf companion, Elfy.

Every one of the last two episodes had twenty episodes each, published in two portions of ten episodes.
The cast of the show includes Abbi Jacobson, the young princess Bean of Dreamland, Eric Andre as the Bean’s personal demon Luci and Nat Faxon as Efl. The very last seasons revealed Prince Merleimer of kingdom Bentwood (played by David Herman), Bean’s fiancé, was turned into a pig. Like the other two seasons, the third season will even release in two parts.

The season is expected to look into the way the young princess survives in the magical kingdom with the help of Luci and Elf because she traces her way into adolescence. Not much can be understood to expect from the third year until the second part of the next season releases.

Release Date and Teaser of Disenchantment Season 3:

Groening said in an interview he has rather a list of mythical characters ready to be introduced in the series. The next portion of this next season is about to launch in September. Not much is known about the next season as of yet. The animated launch date announcement of the next period will be below that you watch!

Naveen Yadav
