Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s The Details About It

By- Santosh Yadav
Politics and Corruption are the 2 things that will always remain with each other, and their bonding with each other contributes to the drops of the largest people, biggest countries, and suffering of the lower class. Whatever appears on the media may not always be true, they seldom give us the interior of politics and political characters. And it’s our duty that we should always be conscious of these things. So to give us the inside data we have a series named Dirty Money.

Dirty Money is an American documentary show. It’s a Netflix Originals tv and internet collection. One of the executive producers of this series called Dirty Money is Alex Gibney( (Oscar winner). The manufacturing company we have is Jigsaw Production. This show is about fraud, corruption, and politics for sure. The series has received great reviews from the makers, critics, and naturally crowds too. We’ve only two of this season of the series and let us see the odds of three!

Dirty Money Season 2 Release Date

Dirty Money Season 2 has been officially released on March 11, 2020, and it’s available on Netflix.

For people that haven’t yet watched this classic documentary, now is the ideal time, amidst this emotionally strenuous lockdown to engage yourself in some thing spirit-lifting, thought-provoking, captivating and engrossing as this!

Dirty Money Season 2 Cast

Aaron Carr, Yesenia Guetron, Anwar bin Ibrahim, Alex Gibney, Matt Taibbi, Anabel Hernandez, Fahmi Qadir, Scott Tucker, Walter Archer, Rachel Aviv, Simon Trepanier, Roddy Boyd and a bunch of other actors graced the screen with their presence and made the show a grand victory. The participation of a few non-professional actors added to the realistic dimension of this series.

Dirty Money Season 2 plot

After the footsteps of Season 1, that whole season has also been a further damning exploration of the themes of greed, power, corporate corruption, financial malfeasance. It goes on to feature the Malaysian ex-Prime Minister — Najib Razak as also defines the attention-grabbing centrepiece,”Slumlord Millionaire” — Jared Kushner. A well researched investigative documentation by Gibney controls the rapt attention of their audience.

Santosh Yadav

