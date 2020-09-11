Did you spot Rick and Morty’s surprise cameo in the season 4 finale?

- Advertisement -

Rick and Morty season four finale spoilers follow.

Rick and Morty isn’t exactly the most sentimental show on the planet. Between those slut dragons and whatever Jerry saw in the Talking Cat’s mind, season four hasn’t held back from hammering home the show’s nihilist outlook.

A god died in the penultimate episode, but that didn’t stop season four’s finale from ultimately shifting things up by tapping into some major feels.

Long story short, Rick lost the admiration of his entire family across the course of the last incident. The Smiths (such as Space Beth) appear extremely capable of taking care of themselves now after Rick meddles with that whole clone ordeal.

When we last see Rick at the end of year four, he’s alone in the garage with only a disembodied (and extremely angry) Phoenix Person to keep him company. An uncharacteristically sad song plays over the scene as Rick ruminates on all of the mistakes he has made.

There’s no punchline until the credits roll, only despair. On the other hand, the season as a whole ends on a more upbeat note when Jerry inadvertently creates an invisible garbage truck at the obligatory post-credits sequence.

While this is just as hilarious as you might expect, there’s also a heartwarming moment nestled away in the background which just die-hard fans might have spotted.

When you look carefully at the street Jerry drives down at one stage, you are going to see a surprise appearance from producer J. Michael”Mike” Mendel in the background.

This is not the first time that an animated version of Mike (or his puppy ) has appeared on the show. Back when year four returned in 2019, a short animated movie paid homage to his memory at the close of the premiere before the credits rolled.

In the clip, an animated version of the manufacturer appears with his puppy alongside the caption: “In loving memory of Mike Mendel.”

Tragically, Mike died of natural causes on September 22, 2019, two weeks before his 55th birthday. Seeing his animated self appear again in the season four finale just rams home precisely how significant Mendel was to the Rick and Morty show.