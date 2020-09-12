Destiny 2: Updates About Gameplay And How to Start the Unexpected Guests Heroic Adventure

- Advertisement -

Destiny 2 is well-known for its multiple in-game challenge formats, taking players throughout Solo quests, PvE collaborations, and PvP wars. A recent addition to the ton of quests, though, has gamers aimlessly scrambling across Io in pursuit of a starting point.

Since early July, Destiny two players happen to be in a position to help Zavala by taking on the “Exodus” (and today, “Evacuation”) questline. This week’s update eventually extends Exodus: Preparation into Exodus: Evacuation, also allows gamers an opportunity to earn the precious Traveler’s Chosen Exotic sidearm.



Once players take the Exodus: Evacuation pursuit from Zavala, they will proceed through several tasks before arriving at the “Double Blind” step. This part of the “Exodus: Evacuation” challenge requires the completion of this (Heroic) Unexpected Guests Adventure, which occurs on Io. Although the infamous PvE Adventures are normally triggered by discovering and interacting with a physical spot about the planet/map in question, it seems that Bungie felt otherwise about its Unexpected Guests.

The Unusual Guests Heroic Adventure is simply accessible via the Director’s Destinations menu. Players wandering around Io for a totem to socialize with will discover there’s no way to activate the pursuit from Io itself, therefore simply open up Io on the Destinations tab, then look just over Pyramidion, and select the Adventure from there. Needless to say, this is not a fantastic example of the solid UI/UX design in Destiny. Players suspect that Bungie created this Adventure available as a “destination” because it would otherwise need players to unlock Io’s Heroic Adventures first, which would be an unsavory grind.

With this small tip in mind, players may easily kick-off the Unusual Guests Heroic Adventure whenever they haven’t already, and move through the rest of the “Exodus: Evacuation” quests. After all four planets have been evacuated, players may go back to Zavala to earn the nostalgic Traveler’s Chosen Exotic. This is an Exotic variant of the sidearm from Destiny two ‘s first mission, which initially offered few advantages aside from raw damage potential. The Exotic rendition of Traveler’s Chosen allows Guardians to take advantage of the perks “Gathering Light,” and “The Gift of the Traveler,” both of which revolve around the tactical use of “Gathering Light” stacks.

Players hoping to revisit old Destiny locales before they’re vaulted would be wise to start appreciating the Exodus/Evacuation quests. From the time players make it towards the end of Evacuation, they will have collected a good couple of classic pieces of gear, all of them while touring four of Destiny’s notable destinations.