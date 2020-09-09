Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost Armor Embraces Horror Theme And Other Details

- Advertisement -

Halloween is right around the corner, and the Festival of the Lost occasion in Destiny 2 will start only a couple of weeks before spooky festivities kick off in many regions of the world and continue into early November. This year’s scary annual event is drifting into terror themes, particularly with Destiny 2’s event armor.

Festival of the Lost arrived at Destiny 2 in 2018 and traditionally lets players participate in Halloween-themed parties and compete for particular things like masks and consumables. A prominent Destiny two data miner called @GinsoKR recently tweeted a voucher picture from this year’s upcoming event, which will begin in less than a month. Halloween costumes and decorations across franchises frequently incorporate horror components, and this year Bungie is drawing inspiration from popular horror tropes and stories.



The graphics are severely spooky and include characters dressed like a demonic suit-clad figure who resembles Dracula from Castlevania, a Guardian with glowing eyes and fur climbing out of their armor like a werewolf, and an infected Guardian wearing hefty chains. Other characters have a ghostly glow, which is perfect for a time of year focused on the dead and the “missing” referenced at the event’s name. Chains are another common motif, which adds a trendy old-timey element to the sci-fi game.

The Festival of the Lost at Destiny two is generally focused on gravestones, witches, and other spooky subjects, but there’s lots of fun to be had at the event if one is a fan of the aesthetic or not. This event is somewhat more “ridiculous frightening” compared to “creepy and frightening,” but it is a nice way for non-horror fans to dip their feet to a scare.

The images are proving to be quite popular on Twitter, along with the OP’s answers are full of acceptance for how creepy and “edgy” the armor looks. Several people announced their intention to nab those armor pieces for their personalities because they’re simply too cool to pass up. Not only are these appearances thematic, but they’re very visually clean and comprehensive and a lot of work went into polishing the details.

The yearly Festival of the Lost is an enjoyable distraction for a lot of players out of the main playlists, and though it’s not the most generous on loot, it may be exciting to combine into a holiday-themed event with different gamers from all over.