Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Updates And Destiny 2 Gave Resource Farming a Huge Boost

By- Anand mohan
Together with the Season of Arrivals ongoing on due to the Destiny 2: Beyond Light delay, Bungie is trying to mix things up to keep fans content and enjoying through the extended time. Along with more per week occasions such as Iron Banner, Bungie has also lessened restrictions on certain activities such as Raids, allowing players improved and more opportunities to score exclusive raid loot weekly. With Lord Saladin gone from the Tower, players have seen a couple of additional perks for loot farming this week at Destiny 2.

In a bit of a stealth upgrade, Bungie is rewarding players who take on Nightfall Ordeal missions by making all rewards double. This is similar to an accidental activation a few months before, but because it was well-received by the community, Bungie has intentionally brought it back for Destiny 2 players to enjoy. Luckily, this incentive comes at a great time because of that weekly Nightfall is presently available to operate.

The prior PS4 exclusive attack, Lake of Shadows, is recorded as an Ordeal Nightfall this week. As it happens, this strike mission is one of the game’s shortest and easiest strikes to finish, making it the perfect time to farm resources like glimmer as well as better exotic shed chances.

The community has already started to churn out hints and techniques for maximizing Lake of Shadows runs. On the Destiny two sub-Reddit, players have begun a thread with a few best practices for creating the most out of every run. Items like using token boosters out of Zavala to boost loot more, use Taken mods to boost damage or protect against attacks, swords like the Falling Guillotine make short work of enemies even if they have a shield, and a whole lot more.

As players continue to wait around for Beyond Light to arrive, Bungie seemingly has been pretty active behind the scenes. While reports have since been disputed, there was lots of discussion encircle Microsoft’s attempt to buy Bungie. As many may recall, the two were originally linked, creating the profitable Halo franchise before Bungie divide to begin Destiny with Activision. As of this moment, the acquisition talk is simply rumor and nothing else, since Bungie proceeds to shoot down these reports.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available on November 10 for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Collection X. A PS5 version is also in development.

Anand mohan

