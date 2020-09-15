Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Release Date, Price And Gameplay

- Advertisement -

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the upcoming major growth for Destiny 2. It will be about the size of Forsaken or even Shadowkeep, using a brand new destination and campaign on Europa, a fresh raid, at least a new Strike, and fresh Stasis subclasses for all three Guardian types. Beyond Light is also the first part of a trilogy of expansions which will roll out throughout 2022. The next part, The Witch Queen, will arrive in fall 2021, followed closely by Lightfall in autumn 2022. Ahead of this expansion’s release, we’ve rounded up everything we understand about Beyond Light for you here, from pricing choices to not-so-secret Exotics.

Release Date

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch date is November 10, 2020. The release date was originally set for September 22, however, it had been delayed to accommodate Bungie’s change to distant work in the wake of this coronavirus pandemic.

Price

- Advertisement -

The Beyond Light expansion itself costs $40. Be aware that the expansion does not include the $ 10-year pass for Season 12, however you can purchase both together in a $50 bundle. Should you play with the expansion through Xbox Game Pass, you’ll also have to purchase the season pass to access Season 12 content. Furthermore, there are several editions tied to this deluxe edition, which we’ve broken down below.

Gameplay

A new expansion implies new armor to accumulate, and with several older sets being sunset at the end of the current season, Destiny 2: Beyond Light armor will be especially valuable. We know of a couple of armor sets coming in the growth, but the top ones — particularly the raid armor put — are still under wraps. Nevertheless, here is all of the Fantasy 2: Beyond Light armor shown up to now.

These collections are almost certainly tied to Europa, the new destination at Beyond Light. They’ll likely serve as the planetary set that we collect while exploring the planet, but they might be in the neutral fall pool too.

These sets, meanwhile, could come from Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. They share the same basic form, but every playlist sets its cosmetic spin on the armor. To put it differently, the armor fell in Gambit is going to be done up with Gambit colors and decals. These collections will serve as the new playlist gear for Year 4.