Destiny 2 Beyond Light : Release Date, Gameplay, Platforms And More Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Destiny 2: Beyond Light has been delayed to November 10, 2020. It was initially scheduled to release on September 22, 2020.

In a recent blog post, Bungie explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has made things hard for the team, but despite that, they continue to be committed to providing gamers the best experience possible.

Beyond Light sets the stage for an incredible future in Destiny 2 and, even though it’s coming than we initially expected, we’re eager to continue that journey with you this November.”

Beyond Lighting is the opening chapter in a new trilogy of expansions for Destiny 2 that may also comprise 2021’s The Dead Queen and 2022’s Lightfall.

The trilogy starts with the Guardians travel to Europa to confront a new threat that is born from the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa’s frozen frontier. But a shadowy empire has risen combined under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness: Eramis.

In addition to this new narrative content, a new six-person raid, which occurs from the Deep Stone Crypt below the tundra of Europa, will also become available.

While this is just another example of a COVID-19 pressured delay, at the least, it isn’t too long of a wait. In this brand new work-from-home surroundings, you will find constantly evolving challenges and difficulties to cope with. It was a hopeless scenario to program for, and it is hard to fault Bungie too much for pushing back the launch date.

Hopefully, the few added weeks will allow them the opportunity to provide Beyond Light that the extra polish it has to be a stellar expansion for Destiny 2.

Other Details

According to reports, the new game Destiny 2 Beyond Light was introduced to fans earlier in this season. After the announcement every fan anticipated it to be a major autumn growth for the sequence. The initial chapter has gained a great deal of love from the fans and so for Destiny 2, Bungie has to fulfill the expectations of all the fans.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 10th. Bungie has also announced that Destiny 2 will be on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

Anand mohan

Bosch Season 7; Release Date, cast, plot, And storyline
