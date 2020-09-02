Home Gaming Destiny 2 : Beyond Light release date, and more other details
Destiny 2 : Beyond Light release date, and more other details

By- Anand mohan
Fans of “Destiny two” will have to wait a couple extra weeks to play the new Beyond Light expansion. Bungie announced that the new content has been pushed back to November 10th and that it won’t be all set for the original September 22nd release date. Beyond Lighting is presently another chapter in the continuously evolving “Destiny two” story, and also the expansion will add new narrative elements, missions, raids, locations, and even weapons.

Bungie broke the news in a blogpost saying, “The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We have learned to create together in a new way, by needing to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we are still committed to the exact same level of quality that our fans expect.”

The publisher told fans, “We all know that no amount of extra Infamy or Valor will keep your appetite satiated, but we’ll have a couple more surprises to discuss on the path to launch. Bungie went on to state “In the meantime, the pages which seemed on the afternoon we revealed Beyond Light happen to be upgraded with all of the new and relevant information. Some in-game UI elements won’t reflect the new launch date before a future update.”

Fans will undergo the current season, known as Season of Arrivals, throughout the delay. After Beyond Light, players will combine The Witch Queen next year, and Lightfall at 2022.

In terms of the future, Bungie teased, “Since the very first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions,” Beyond Light is the start of a new era of Destiny 2. We’ve got a powerful story to tell and amazing new features that we’re excited for players to experience. As always, our objective is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can make for our fans”

