By- Badshah Dhiraj
The Los Angeles Times is committed to reviewing new theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since moviegoing carries inherent risks in that time, we remind viewers to follow health and safety guidelines as summarized by the CDC and local health officials. We will continue to notice the various ways readers can see every new film, including drive-in theaters in the Southland and VOD/streaming choices.

From the legendary documentary filmmaker and two-time Oscar winner, Barbara Kopple (“Harlan County, U.S.A.” and”American Dream”), comes”Desert One,” the story of Operation Eagle Claw, a failed rescue mission during the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.

Kopple weaves together archival news footage and interviews with everyone from hostages into hostage-takers, from special forces service members to President Jimmy Carter. If somebody is involved in this circumstance, Kopple monitors them down to unpack just what happened, even a passenger on a bus that the mission accidentally intercepted.

It’s an autopsy of sorts that offer context for the mission, the situation in Iran and the U.S., and the political ramifications on President Carter’s reelection (which he finally lost). It’s an extraordinarily detailed dissection of the assignment, the planning, the men involved, and what went wrong.

The exhaustive”Desert One” follows a standard formula. The History Channel produces it, so there’s not surprising that the talking heads interviews and sweeping score sense decidedly of that TV military hagiography genre. The next act becomes bogged down in the details of planning and execution of this rescue mission, chiefly rendered with animated sequences. However, Kopple carefully sees the needle connecting the political choices behind the assignment, one which Carter long maintained as a Strategy B, choosing instead to pursue a route of diplomacy to free the hostages. That choice, and the tragedy of this mission, cost him his second term, dropping to the hawkish Ronald Reagan.

Although the film initially feels just like a patriotic tale of a bold mission, this is not a story of U.S. military victory. It is one of sorrow. Ahead of the name sequence, a phone call with Carter authorizing the assignment is advertised with onscreen text. A never-before-heard categorized recording, meaning the filmmakers’ special accessibility to these materials. The Desert One catastrophe makes for prime sympathetic military storytelling: existing safely previously, the details previously unknown, and tied to a highly recognizable event.

This angle feels at odds with Kopple’s investigative instincts, obviously more attracted to the larger forces and impact: how the hostage catastrophe was nominated for political and cultural gain, by both Ayatollah Khomeini and Reagan. That’s the story’s real meat, not necessarily just how long the special ops ftotalucated with night vision goggles. The movie’s cultural and political facet is incredibly dynamic, not so the lagging midsection, bloated with logistics.

When all of the media and politicking is swept aside, and it is only the transcripts along with the telephone calls, you understand and how the president, a former Naval officer dedicated to his perception of peacekeeping, wrestled with the ideal way to deal with this. That morality and willingness to do the right thing, not the political something, is truly rare to see in this era.

