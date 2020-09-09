Desert One Documentary Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Is All Recent Information

- Advertisement -

The United States’ failed 1980 rescue mission in Iran is coming to a screen near you. On Friday, Greenwich Entertainment released Desert One, a brand new documentary from Barbara Kopple roughly Operation Eagle Claw, the infamous United States Armed Forces operation meant to free hostages captured throughout the 1979 Iranian revolution. Kopple’s Desert One documentary charts the immense effort that went into planning the mission, in addition to its colossal collapse and eventual impact on the Carter administration.

Desert One is technically a theatrical release, but even though theaters throughout the country stay closed, viewers still have a few strategies to watch. Is your Desert One documentary streaming? How do I watch the Desert One movie? Read on to learn!

When Does The Desert One Movie Come Out?

- Advertisement -

Barbara Kopple’s Operation Eagle Claw documentary premieres today, Friday, August 21.

Is The Desert One Documentary Streaming?

Desert One is currently playing in select theaters, and through virtual cinema, so theoretically, it is available to stream – for a price. Continue reading to learn more about how to watch Desert One online.

Desert One Documentary: Where To Watch The Film

This is where things get tricky. The Operation Eagle Claw documentary is available to watch at select theaters (a movie theater, what an idea!) And via their online theater solutions. The simplest way to determine how to see the doc is by heading to the official Desert One website and entering your town on the”Get Tickets” page; the site will then populate a listing of local theaters that are showing the film either virtually, or in a specified time.

By way of example, if you type in”New York,” a list of theaters in a 30-mile radius in New York City will pop up. According to the list, Desert One is currently streaming almost via the New York Film and Video Council and the New York Institute of Technology, among others, and in-person at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut.

Desert One Documentary: Watch Online From A Local Theater

People seeking to watch Desert One on virtual theater have a variety of different local theaters to pick from. To access tickets, click”Virtual Cinema” below a particular theater listing. You’ll be taken to another page, where you can buy tickets by clicking”Unlock Now.”

Most virtual cinemas are charging $9.99 for Desert One tickets, but that cost could change depending on the place. After unlocking the film, you will have 14 days to watch. As soon as you begin Desert One, you will have 72 hours to complete the movie.

Yet another thing! Because of the digital nature of those releases, you do not need to be in a particular area or town to get the film. For example, I’m currently in Delaware, at which Desert One is not revealing, but I could watch through a New York-based theater. To that end, the easiest way to see the Desert One documentary on the internet is to sort in a major city to the website’s”Get Tickets” page and move from there.

Where Can I Watch Desert One Documentary In Theaters?

If you want to see Desert One on the big screen, you have a few options. To find a theater showing the documentary in your area, head to the”Get Started” page on the official site, choose the particular day and time you’d like to proceed, and click the ticket icon to be taken to the theater’s site.

What Was Operation Eagle Claw?

In November 1979, 52 American diplomats and citizens in the United States Embassy in Tehran were taken hostage by a group of Australian school pupils. After negotiations failed, President Jimmy Carter attempted to end the stand-off by ordering a military mission called Operation Eagle Claw in April 1980. However, due to many different issues, including a debacle at helicopter staging area Desert One, the operation failed, and the United States was ridiculed across the globe.

