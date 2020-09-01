Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent Update

- Advertisement -

Derry Girls is all about how five high school students square off with all the universal challenges of being a teenager. It is written by Lisa McGee and produced by Hat Trick Productions. As its name indicates, it’s set in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Director of Programmes at Channel 4, recently said: “In a time of excellent doubt about the future of the nation thank god we’ve one unequivocally good bit of news to look ahead, the Derry Girls will return to make our lives a bit brighter and more enjoyable.”

Derry Girls Season 3 Plot

The series is such a hit that Netflix took it up for streaming because of the first season. It aired 12 episodes divided into two seasons alike. This show portrays bloodshed from Ireland in the 1990s. Erin and her Friend Michelle, Clare, along with her cousin James is attempting to change the lives of their youth amidst. The following season saw love blossoming between Erin and James, which got blasted with James, intending to move from Derry.

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date

After the first two seasons’ success, season 3 is upcoming for the fans of Derry Girls.

The Team did not announce any release date for Season 3. It’s to be expected that Season 3 will be aired at the end of 2020, and it’ll contain six episodes. Due to Covid-19, the Shooting of Season 3 Stopped. But the fans are expecting for it eagerly to release.

Derry Girls Season 3 Cast

The cast of the Derry girls will be same as of season 1 and season 2. There may be the possibility of new faces as guests in the series.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson: as Erin Quinn

Louisa Harland: as Orla McCool, Erin’s maternal cousin

Nicola Coughlan: as Clare Devlin, one of Erin’s best friends

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell: as Michelle Mallon, one of Erin’s best friends

Dylan Llewellyn: as James Maguire, Michelle’s maternal cousin

Tara Lynne O’Neill: as Ma/Mary, Erin’s disciplinarian mother

Kathy Kiera Clarke: as Aunt Sarah, Orla’s mother and Mary’s sister

Derry Girls Season 3 Trailer