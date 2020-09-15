Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details

- Advertisement -

Derry Girls has functioned its fans with outstanding two seasons, and while fans of the popular series are expecting another season, we’ve got some news that fans won’t like.

So, without wasting time, let us get into the specifics of Derry Girls Season 3.

Derry Girls Season 3 Why Delay It?

While most fans expect a quick return of this series for season 3, we’ve got some bad news since the show faces a considerable delay because of this coronavirus pandemic.

Lately, Ian Katz talked in the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, in which he said that although many shows and films are returning to their production schedule, Derry Girls fans will need to wait quite a while for season 3.

Ian opened Derry Girls is significantly more affected than the rest of the series while clarifying that comedy shows are harder to come through. In contrast, social distancing, based on his humor, requires more up-close and romantic production.

So, the main point, for the time being, is that fans might need to remain patient and wait until things get through; we could rest assured Derry Girls will reunite on their screens soon.

Derry Girls Season 3 Cast

Here is the list of cast members we will see in Derry Girls season 3.

Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah

Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe

While you're a new reader and you have not heard of Derry Girls earlier than, we would highly recommend for you to see the first two seasons of this series