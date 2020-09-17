Derry Girls Season 3: Netflix Cast Update Possible Reasons For Delay

- Advertisement -

Derry Girls has served its fans with outstanding two seasons, and while fans of this popular series are anticipating another season, we have some news that lovers will not like. Thus, without wasting time, let us get into the details of Derry Girls period 3.

WHY IS DERRY GIRLS SEASON 3 FACING DELAY

While most fans expect a quick return of the show for season 3, we’ve got some bad news since the series is facing a considerable delay due to the coronavirus pandemic; Ian Katz, manager of station 4 is frustrated about the delay in manufacturing to Derry Girls.

Lately, Ian Katz spoke at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, where he mentioned that even though many shows and films are returning to their production program, Derry Girls fans might have to wait quite a while for season 3.

Ian opened up how Derry Girls is significantly more affected than the rest of the series while explaining that comedy shows are tougher to come through. Simultaneously, social distancing, based on him, humor displays, requires a more up-close and personal creation.

So, the bottom line, for now, is that fans might need to remain patient and wait until things get through; we could be rest assured Derry Girls will return on their displays soon.

CAST FOR DERRY GIRLS SEASON 3

Here is the list of cast members we’ll find in Derry Girls period 3.

Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah

Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe

While you are a new reader and you also haven’t learned about Derry Girls before then, we would highly recommend for you to see the first two seasons of the show, which is all, for now, we will keep our readers updated on the latest news about Derry Girls season 3 until then continue reading together with us!