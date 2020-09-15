Demon Slayer Season 2: The Best Anime To Come Out This Decade. Release Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer is among those highest-rated short animes on earth right now. Regardless of the show only coming from April 6th, 2019, the series already has a large fanbase. That fanbase is just going to grow with the new season. However, Season 2 could be anticipated by early February 2021.

Haruo Sotozaki is the manager of the Demon Slayer. He is known for introducing sacrifices between sister and brother. He is also known for the great and unique animation style. The anime can be regarded as among one of the best animes to come out this decade.

The show received numerous accolades at the 2019 Newtype Anime Awards. The original language is Japanese. The series contains just one season with 26 episodes.

Plot

Demon Slayer revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, who’s an honest and hardworking boy. He tries his best to support his loved ones. Unfortunately for him, a demon attacked and killed his family.

Additionally, it turned out his younger sister Nezuko into a nightmare. All this happened while he was outselling charcoal. After this, Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to find the demon that killed his loved ones. He is also trying to find a cure for Nezuko.

Season 2 can pick up from where year 1 finished and reveal precisely what comes up on the train Tanjiro. Since the fire, Nashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, also got on the train. It’ll be interesting to see if he trains Tanjiro in almost any way. It exciting to observe the real forces of the black sword which Tanjiro was given.

Cast And Characters

Season two of the Demon Slayer will not have some significant adjustments to the principal cast. But we could have a treat with various new characters throughout the year. The Principal cast includes:

Yoshitsuga as Inksuke,

Akari Kito as Nezuko Komodo,

Reina Ueda as Kanao Tsuyari

Hiro Shimano as Zenitsu Agatsuma,

Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji.

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya Shinazugawa

Demon Slayer Season 2

Although there are many doubts about what could happen in the second season, however, there’s undoubtedly that year 2 of Demon Slayer will be a massive hit. Inspired by the present plot and the way the story in the manga progresses.

We’re guaranteed to be seeing quite a couple of hit seasons in the future.