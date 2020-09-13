Home Entertainment Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Everything You Should...
Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Everything You Should To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
The first season of Demon Slayer was highly valued with an IMDB rating of 8.8. Naturally, thus, there is huge anticipation around Demon slayer season two. There were a huge 26 episodes in the first season and needed to move with the story.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Demon Slayer has been meant to premiere in October 2020 but has had to be pushed back a couple of months due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Regrettably, a new release date for season 2 hasn’t yet been announced. Our optimistic forecast for the Demon Slayer season 2 release date is January, but a more realistic prediction would be April 2021.

But many fans are anticipating some kind of show trailer within the next month, and this will hopefully be released alongside some more info on a release date.

The storyline of the Demon Slayer Season 2

You know that in season, Tanjiro decides to rescue his sister and turn her into a murderer to avenge the death of his family. Now you are curious about what will happen next in season 2. In season two, we can expect a lot of drama, enthusiasm, and excitement as Tanjiro fights monsters. We hope that new characters will be added, like a new demon or a different secondary friend of Tanziro’s sister, Muzan.

The cast of the Demon Slayer Season 2

  • Inosuke Hashibira
  • Kanao Tsuyari
  • Tanjiro Kamado.
  • Satoshi Hino
  • Daisuke Hirakawa
  • Nezuko Kamado
  • Zenitsu Agatsuma
  • Genya Shinazugawa

Demon Slayer season 2 What Can The Viewers Expect To Watch In The Second Season?

A picture continuing the first season of Demon Slayer will release in the theaters in October this year. The movie will pick up from the first season. The following season of the anime show will continue the series by the film.

Vikash Kumar

