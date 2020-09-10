Home Top Stories Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Will The Anime Series Have A Season...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Will The Anime Series Have A Season 2?

By- Naveen Yadav
Viewers are providing so much love into the Japanese anime series. Nowadays, far great anime series is coming, and they are also on the trend. In the former year, an anime show titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was released. It is a top-rated series that’s motivated by the manga of the identical name. Following that, an English dub was also published for the series on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

We will also get a film titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. Now lovers are asking if they are going to also receive a second season of the anime show or not. So keep reading to know about it here:

Will We Get Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season two?

Regrettably, the anime show of Demon Slayer remains not renewed for a second season by Ufotable. For the time being, the group behind the series is focusing on the launch of the upcoming Demon Slayer movie, and it’ll begin just after the events of this first season. So we can anticipate another year after the new film.

Therefore there are still chances left for the next season of Demon Slayer, we have to wait for the official verification.

Following the release of the upcoming Demon Slayer movie, we can expect the announcement of the next season. So then the crew can start working on it. The movie will launch in Japan on October 16, 2020. However, if the second season happens then it will take more time to seem as the cartoon takes plenty of time to complete.

So then we could anticipate the second season to land in Japan in 2022. Fans are just eagerly awaiting the second season of this anime series.

Which Characters Can Appear In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season two?

We are expecting to see such characters in the new season:

Tanjiro Kamado
Nezuko Kamado
Zenitsu Agatsuma
Inosuke Hashibira
Kie Kamado
Shigeru Kamado
Hanako Kamado
Takeo Kamado
Saburo
Giyu Tomioka
Sakonji Urokodaki
Sabato

Naveen Yadav
