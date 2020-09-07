Demarcus Family Rules Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

‘DeMarcus Family Rules’ is a family-centric reality show that showcases the ups and downs in the lives of country-pop musician Jay DeMarcus and his intriguing family, as they go about their times while living in Nashville, Tennessee. Upon its release in August 2020, the show received a positive response from the viewers for producing lighthearted and hilarious interpersonal drama, along with crazy yet interesting hijinks, courtesy of those members of their DeMarcus family. Obviously, fans are anticipating an upgrade on the renewal. Here’s what we know about it!

Release Date of DeMarcus Family Rules

DeMarcus Family Rules season 1 release on August 19th, 2020 on Netflix, consisting of six episodes of 30 mins each.

However, yet there has been no official announcement made regarding the renewal or cancellation of the show by Netflix.

In case the show meets the conventional viewership expectations of Netflix, there are strong chances of being renewed for a second season as it already gained favourable feedback from the viewers.

We anticipate that DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 will premiere in mid-2021, on Netflix.

Demarcus Family Rules Season 2 Cast

The cast includes all four members of the DeMarcus family, and members of their extended family may also show up in the show’s second season. Jay DeMarco

• Allison Demarks

Madeline DeMarcus

• Dylan Demarks

What’s DeMarcus Family Rules About?

Several decades back, Jay DeMarcus and his beautiful family made an appearance on the hit reality series,’Chrisley Knows Best.’ Todd Chrisley that happens to be one of the family members of Jay, convinced Jay to provide reality television with a chance. Todd even serves as an executive producer of the show. ‘DeMarcus Family Rules’ documents the lifestyles of Jay and Allison as they strive to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. The show also churns out shed-loads of funny and fresh drama which contrasts between the husband and wife, because they clash over their different parenting styles, attitude towards life, and several other things.

Since Jay stays away from his family most of the time because of his professional commitments, we see him bonding with his children Madeline and Dylan, and making up for the lost time with his wife, Allison. In season 1, the Marcus family makes beautiful memories since they go camping in the wilderness to teach the children that occasionally, getting out of one’s comfort zone may be a fantastic thing. They also throw a lavish party for Madeline’s birthday, and Jay surprises his kids by adopting a puppy on Thanksgiving. Allison maps out a plan for her pageant, while Jay throws a surprise celebration derailing Allison’s plans. Everything works out in the end and also the few enjoy a lively celebration with their extended family. Season 2 will continue to showcase the adventures of those members of their DeMarcus family as they cope with all the highs and lows in their own lives.