Home Entertainment Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And All The...
EntertainmentTV Series

Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And All The Recent Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

It has been over a decade since the cult anime Death Note aired, but will fan get to see a second season? Based on Tsugumi Ohba’s manga collection, Death Note initially aired in 2006 and 2007 and has been helmed by Strike On Titan manager Tetsuro Araki. The anime tells the story of Light Yagami, a high-school pupil who comes into possession of a mysterious notebook (the titular Death Note) that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. As Light moves on a vigilante killing spree to rid the world of those he deems morally unworthy, he’s tainted by the Death Note’s power. He enters a game of cat-and-mouse together with the enigmatic L – a detective tasked with investigating the deaths of these Light has murdered.

Also Read:   Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

The Death Note anime is by no means the sole variation of Tsugumi Ohba’s manga. The same year that the anime began broadcasting in Japan, a live-action movie was released starring Tatsuya Fujiwara of Battle Royale fame as Light Yagami and Kenichi Matsuyama – that uttered Gelus in the anime) – as L. Ever since that time, there’s been a live-action TV series, a contentious Netflix Death Note adaptation and even a musical.

- Advertisement -

Yet, despite all the numerous adaptations on the market (and some of those with multiple sequels), Death Note season 2 still has not happened over 13 years since it originally aired. Can fans of this cult anime ever expect to find the second season of Death Note? Here is what we know.

Also Read:   Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s Going To Happen Next?

Death Note Season 2 Release Date

The Manga series was printed from 1st December 2003 to 15th May 2006. This series is also released in English on 10th October 2005. The passing note anime has been airing in Japan on 3rd October 2006 and completed its run on 26th June 2007. We have already crossed half of the year in 2020, but there are no official updates about this series, and the due 2021 release date will be declared. We will update after the release of the official release date.

Also Read:   'The Politician' season 2 comes with more love triangles, more craziness and even more Energy

Death Note Season 2 Story

The main characters in this show are Light Yagami, L Lawliet, Ryuk, Miss Amane, Close, Mello, Teru Mikami, and Kyosuke Higuchi are the main characters in this series. Supporting characters are Kira evaluation Team members such as Soichiro Yagami, Touta Matsuda, Shuichi Aizawa, Kanzo Mogi, Hideki Ide, and Hirokazu Ukita,

Wammy’s House members are Watari, Matt, Roger Rubie, and Beyond Birthday. Associates of L are Amber and Wedy. The associates of Kira are Kiyomi Takada and Hitoshi Demegawa. Many other characters are also included.

Death Note Season 2 Plot

This story follows the Light Yagami, who’s a teen genius. Light Yagami was trapped across a mysterious notebook. The title of this note is Death Note, and it belongs to Shinigami Ryuk and that laptop grants the user among the supernatural power to kill anyone whose name is written in that book. And this story proceeds with this and with all the twisted content.

Also Read:   Death Note Season 2:Release Date, Cast, Plot With new Update!!

Death Note Season 2 Trailer

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   'The Politician' season 2 comes with more love triangles, more craziness and even more Energy
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

New national lockdown in Israel due to surge in COVID cases

Corona Ritu Verma -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday declared a new national lockdown could be levied amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus instances with colleges and...
Read more

Cursed Season 2: Netflix Official Release Date, Cast, Story And All Information

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Katherine Langford is mainly famous for her repeat role in 13 Reasons Why as Hannah Baker. But following her appearance in Avengers Endgame as...
Read more

Black Panther Two Will Be A Debatable Marvel Movie To Make In Light Of The Untimely Death Of Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment Akanksha Ranjan -
Black Panther Two will be a Debatable Marvel movie to make in light of the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman.   Marvel Disney and Marvel have not...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Going On The Closing? Who Be Will There In Is The Going To The Final?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Euphoria Season 2, fantastic news for all the fans of the popular show Euphoria. The show is all set to release its next year,...
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9: Cast, Plot, Expected Release Date Update, And More Datils

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
One of Hulu's best sitcoms is finally back with its brand new season - Letterkenny Season 9! Produced by Jared Keeso and led by...
Read more

The Good Place Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewed Or Cancelled Everything

Netflix Anish Yadav -
The Good Place originally accompanied Eleanor (Kristen Bell) when she found herself in the afterlife that seemed like a perfect dreamland. When in a...
Read more

Mysterious Seeds From China Have Been Shipped To Americans In All 50 States

Lifestyle Akanksha Ranjan -
Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation has Found.
Also Read:   The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And And Every Latest Update Here !!!
  Mysterious   The recipients got various types of seeds, a...
Read more

The Haunting of The Hill House Season 2: Here Some Latest Updates About Cast Of New Season

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of Bly Manor cast includes several actors from The Haunting of Hill House, yet the story is entirely new. Loosely based on...
Read more

Dead Island 2 : Gameplay And When Would The Release Be Expected?

Gaming Anand mohan -
Dead Island 2 is a favorite video game series that's been in the works underneath Dambuster Studios. This match consists of a terror RPG...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3 : Read this to know what Saif Ali Khan say And Other All Details

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The Indian tv net series"Sacred Games," which has premiered two seasons, has become all set for Release the Sacred Games Season 3 to the...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.