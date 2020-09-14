Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And All The Recent Update

- Advertisement -

It has been over a decade since the cult anime Death Note aired, but will fan get to see a second season? Based on Tsugumi Ohba’s manga collection, Death Note initially aired in 2006 and 2007 and has been helmed by Strike On Titan manager Tetsuro Araki. The anime tells the story of Light Yagami, a high-school pupil who comes into possession of a mysterious notebook (the titular Death Note) that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. As Light moves on a vigilante killing spree to rid the world of those he deems morally unworthy, he’s tainted by the Death Note’s power. He enters a game of cat-and-mouse together with the enigmatic L – a detective tasked with investigating the deaths of these Light has murdered.

The Death Note anime is by no means the sole variation of Tsugumi Ohba’s manga. The same year that the anime began broadcasting in Japan, a live-action movie was released starring Tatsuya Fujiwara of Battle Royale fame as Light Yagami and Kenichi Matsuyama – that uttered Gelus in the anime) – as L. Ever since that time, there’s been a live-action TV series, a contentious Netflix Death Note adaptation and even a musical.

- Advertisement -

Yet, despite all the numerous adaptations on the market (and some of those with multiple sequels), Death Note season 2 still has not happened over 13 years since it originally aired. Can fans of this cult anime ever expect to find the second season of Death Note? Here is what we know.

Death Note Season 2 Release Date

The Manga series was printed from 1st December 2003 to 15th May 2006. This series is also released in English on 10th October 2005. The passing note anime has been airing in Japan on 3rd October 2006 and completed its run on 26th June 2007. We have already crossed half of the year in 2020, but there are no official updates about this series, and the due 2021 release date will be declared. We will update after the release of the official release date.

Death Note Season 2 Story

The main characters in this show are Light Yagami, L Lawliet, Ryuk, Miss Amane, Close, Mello, Teru Mikami, and Kyosuke Higuchi are the main characters in this series. Supporting characters are Kira evaluation Team members such as Soichiro Yagami, Touta Matsuda, Shuichi Aizawa, Kanzo Mogi, Hideki Ide, and Hirokazu Ukita,

Wammy’s House members are Watari, Matt, Roger Rubie, and Beyond Birthday. Associates of L are Amber and Wedy. The associates of Kira are Kiyomi Takada and Hitoshi Demegawa. Many other characters are also included.

Death Note Season 2 Plot

This story follows the Light Yagami, who’s a teen genius. Light Yagami was trapped across a mysterious notebook. The title of this note is Death Note, and it belongs to Shinigami Ryuk and that laptop grants the user among the supernatural power to kill anyone whose name is written in that book. And this story proceeds with this and with all the twisted content.

Death Note Season 2 Trailer