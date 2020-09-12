Home Entertainment Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent Update
Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Death Note Season 2 is a Japanese Manga series which is written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. This show is a puzzle, Emotional thriller, supernatural, and thriller series. Shueisha is the writer of the series and its Magazine is Weekly Shonen Jump. Madman Entertainment and Viz Media is the English writer of the series. These manga series include 12 volumes.

The death notebook was composed by Nisio Isin and released by Viz Media. THE Anime TV series was led by Tetsuro Araki and made by Masao Maruyama. Nippon TV is the original network and ABC3, YTV, Scream, Neon Alley, Adult Swim, and Animax would be the Language network of the Set. This series is with 37 episodes.

Death Note Season 2 Release Date

The Manga series was printed from 1st December 2003 to 15th May 2006. This series is also released in English on 10th October 2005. The passing note anime was airing in Japan on 3rd October 2006 and finished its run on 26th June 2007. We have crossed half of this year in 2020 however there aren’t any official updates about this show and the overdue 2021 release date will be declared. We will update after the release of the official release date.

Death Note Season 2 Cast

The main characters in this show are mild Yagami, L Lawliet, Ryuk, Miss Amane, Near, Mello, Teru Mikami, and Kyosuke Higuchi will be the principal characters in this series. Supporting characters are Kira investigation Team member like Soichiro Yagami, Touta Matsuda, Shuichi Aizawa, Kanzo Mogi, Hideki Ide, and Hirokazu Ukita,

Wammy’s House members are Watari, Matt, Roger Rubie, and Beyond Birthday. Associates of L are Amber and Wedy. The associates of Kira are Kiyomi Takada and Hitoshi Demegawa. Some other characters are also included.

Death Note Season 2 Plot

This story follows the Light Yagami who’s a teenager genius. Light Yagami was stuck across a mysterious notebook. The title of the note is Death Note, it belongs to Shinigami Ryuk and that notebook grants the consumer among the supernatural ability to kill anybody whose title is written in that book. And this story continues with this and with the content that is twisted.

Death Note Season 2 Trailer

