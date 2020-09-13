Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Here Is All Latest Detail

- Advertisement -

Death Note is a Japanese manga mystery psychological thriller series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. It’s undoubtedly the adaption of the writer’s novel on the same name printed by Shueisha. Passing Notice Season 1 streamed on Nippon TV each Tuesday identification had a total of 37 episodes which released on 3 October 2006 directed by Tetsuro Araki. Madman Entertainment spreads the manga series. It’s more than a decade, but the series did not come up for a second season nonetheless!! Fans are wondering if the show will ever come forward with its sequel!! Four action movies were also released on Netflix based on the anime as well as the novel, such as a video game. Season 1 was spectacular, and fans went crazy!! After that, demand for Death Note Season 2 is high! Well though the anime gained fame all over it went out of articles sadly.

Death Note Season 2: Release Date

We are already halfway through 2020, and Madhouse (or a different studio) is to renew Death Note Season 2. However, the renewal will likely arrive later this season. Being a massive project, the sequel may have a long production schedule. As of now, a late-2021 release date appears most plausible. We’ll update this section once the official date is declared.

Death Note Season 2: Cast

The main characters in this series are mild Yagami, L Lawliet, Ryuk, Miss Amane, Close, Mello, Teru Mikami, and Kyosuke Higuchi will be the main characters in this series. Supporting characters are Kira evaluation Team manhood such as Soichiro Yagami, Touta Matsuda, Shuichi Aizawa, Kanzo Mogi, Hideki Ide, and Hirokazu Ukita,

Wammy’s House associates are Watari, Matt, Roger Rubie, and Beyond Birthday. Associates of L include Amber and Wedy. The associates of Kira are Kiyomi Takada and Hitoshi Demegawa. Many other characters are also contained.

Death Note Season 2: Plot

This story follows the Light Yagami who is a teenager genius. Light Yagami was trapped across a mysterious laptop. The name of the note is Death Note, it belongs to Shinigami Ryuk, and that laptop grants the user one of the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written in this release. And this story continues with this and using all the twisted content.

Death Note Season 2: Anime Renewal

The 2007 anime show remains the best adaptation of its manga. Despite hefty demand, Studio Madhouse never renewed the anime to get a second round. On the other hand, the most important reason behind the same was the absence of source material. The television animated series had consumed nearly all volumes of the manga (leaving Volume 12). Hence, Death Note Season 2 never made it to the screens all these years.

However, now that the new standalone manga has released, the founders will eventually have a storyline for Season 2. Madhouse and many different studios had all been waiting to pick up Death Note Season 2 when they have suitable content. The anime sequel still has a huge market and might grow to be hugely rewarding for its producers. Hence, in the current situation, chances for its renewal have heightened. According to speculations, the green flag to the new setup may arrive anytime soon.

