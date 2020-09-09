Home Entertainment Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Click Here...
Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Click Here For More Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Anime fan or not, there’s a high possibility you’ve already heard about “Death Note“. And if you’re an ardent anime enthusiast, it drops on your top three! Otaku, if you might. No, that’s not Hebrew! Otaku is the Japanese word for people who love anime! Never too old to learn something new, can it be? Getting back to the topic, is”Death Note Season 2” coming soon? Well, keep reading to know more!

For people who have not watched it, “Death Note” is a Japanese manga series which first came out way back in 2007! But then, it was as if the first founders forgot entirely about it! Fans had to wait around for more than a couple of years! Nevertheless, it was not like sequels didn’t come out. There were many spin-offs, such as one from Netflix as well. Nevertheless, most enthusiasts would agree that they left quite a mess of the original story!

There were two movies as well, followed by two games! So, because you can know what a huge fanbase this franchise holds! But will Madhouse episode release their error and proceed with another season?

Death Note Season 2 Release Date

As far as Season 1 was worried, it had a pretty satisfying decision. Its 37 episodes assured that all the bases were covered from the first manga. So, there’s not much to explore as far as the true novel is concerned. So, Madhouse returning with a brand new season is extremely unlikely.

However, we have got some fantastic news for you! A brand new story for”Death Notice” is all set to be released in Japan’s Jump SQ magazine someplace along 2020. So, if you want a Season 2 badly, you may want to email them a copy of the magazine. Well, you can’t know!

Death Note Season 2 Cast

If you do not know that the lead character in the story is mild Yagami. The figures comprise Detective L Lawliet, Ryuk, Misa Amane, Nate River and Teru Mikami.

Though these personalities have been regulars during the entire season, the film had some new characters involved! Characters like Ryotoro Sakajo, Sanami and Shiori Akino possess no mention in the first manga.

Death Note Season 2 Plot

Well, as we have discussed before, Season 1 was fairly conclusive on its own. In the Season finale, protagonist Light Yagami lost to his arch-rival Ryuk. Even though it seems as though he dies after that, taking into consideration the show’s rich history of twists and turns, you never know! And if Light does return, how? Contemplating his title was written in the Death Note journal by Ryuk!

Another aspect that might be inserted to the narrative is the introduction of new Shinigamis, to keep things pleasant and interesting! Apart from Ryuk, Minoru Tanaka might also be returning as an antagonist to Light Yagami, considering the how bitter it was last time they met.

But, these are all just speculations, and unless Madhouse somehow magically decides to revive this anime classic, there is nothing much we could do! But, there have been some rumors that Netflix could be releasing something soon. But considering how much they messed up last time, we won’t be those speaking it to you!

Death Note Season 2 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
