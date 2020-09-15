Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Detail

- Advertisement -

Death Note is a Japanese manga Puzzle psychological thriller series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. It is the adaption of this writer’s book on the same name released by Shueisha. Death Note Season 1 streamed on Nippon TV every Tuesday identification had 37 episodes released on 3 October 2006 led by Tetsuro Araki. Madman Entertainment distributes the manga series. It is more than a decade, but the series did not come up for a second season yet!! Fans are wondering if the show will ever come forward with its sequel!! Four action films on Netflix are dependent on the anime and the book, including a video game. Season 1 was spectacular, and fans went crazy!! From then on, the need for Death Note Season 2 is large! Well though the anime gained fame all over, it moved out of articles sadly.

Death Note Season 2: Release Date

Well, it’s been more than a decade since season 1 started. We’ve got no clue regarding its sequel. If you find plans for season 2, we are sure that it will not air in 2020 due to the pandemic. Death Note Season 2 is not yet supported and even revived. We anticipate season 2 to broadcast on Netflix.

Death Note Season 2: Cast

If you don’t know that already, the lead character in the story is mild Yagami. The figures include Detective L Lawliet, Ryuk, Misa Amane, Nate River, and Teru Mikami.

Though these personalities have been regulars throughout the whole season, the film had some new characters involved! Details such as Ryotoro Sakajo, Sanami, and Shiori Akino possess no mention in the first manga.

Death Note Season 2: Plot

Well, as we’ve discussed previously, Season 1 was pretty conclusive on its own. From the Season finale, protagonist Light Yagami lost to his arch-rival Ryuk. Although it seems like he dies after that, considering the show’s rich history of turns and twists, you never know! And even if Light does come back, how? Considering his name was written in the Death Note journal by Ryuk!

Another aspect that may be inserted into the story is introducing new Shinigamis, to keep things pleasant and interesting! Apart from Ryuk, Minoru Tanaka might also be returning as an antagonist to Light Yagami, contemplating how sour it last met.

However, these are all only speculations, and unless Madhouse somehow decides to rekindle this anime classic, there is nothing much we could do! But, there have been some rumors that Netflix might be releasing something soon. But considering how much they messed up last time, we will not discuss it with you!

Death Note Season 2: Trailer