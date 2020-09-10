Home Entertainment Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Death Note is a Japanese Arcade scrawled by Tsugumi Ohba and demonstrated by Takeshi Obata. It was first aired on October 3rd, 2006, with 37 episodes of 20 minutes each as season 1. The story begins with a boy in high school called “RYUK.” Ryuk found a psychic book that provides its owner with the ability to kill anyone whose name and face he knows.

Death Note was premiere on Japan about the Nippon TV (NTV) network every Tuesday. This series got incredible reviews from the users, and they enjoyed seeing this show. The crowd showed their love by providing an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10, a 100% rating from rotten tomatoes, and 8.6 out of minimalist.

Death Note Season 2 Cast

• Tatsuya Fujiwara as Yagami that is Light.

• Kenichi Matsuyama as L Lawliet.

• Other characters are

• Misa, ruke, Amane Mello Mikam.

• Some characters are

• Sachiko Yagami, David Hoope Sayu Yagami.

Death Note Season 2 Plot

Following this season’s release, one fan is eager to be aware of the show’s proceedings in season 2. There has been a queue of questions from the viewers. The most important problem which rose for the upcoming season is if Light returns Or not following Lighting yogami dropped while Ryuk writes his name on his passing note. To create the plotting, more exciting, and distinctive new characters in the kind of shinigami are also being added. This will keep the audiences more enthused.

Death Note Season 2 Release Date

Passing note period one was first aired on October 4th, 2006, till June 27th, 2007, together with 37 episodes. But the launch of new seasons has been delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s currently expected that season 2 of this series will be out in mid-2021.

Death Note Season 2 Trailer

