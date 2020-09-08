Dear White People Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Dear White People season 4 is gonna be the last season of this series. Netflix has also given the confirmation that there’ll be a season 4 of the series and also that it’ll be the last season since the students will finally complete their graduation.

What is the series all about?

The show revolves around a group of students who come to pursue their studies at a fictional Ivy League university. The university seems to be really great but is shallow in reality, racial tensions keep arising there and create problems for the group.

Sam White is the show’s protagonist; his role is played by Logan Browning. He portrays the character of an African- American student, who is also the leader of the Black Student Union. Moreover, he is also a host at an outspoken radio show with the name Dear White People.

The show is an adaptation from a film of the same name that released in 2014. The Director of the film, Justin Simien, is the writer and creator of this series.

Dear White People season 4 trailer

Well, the trailer for the show haven’t been launched yet. But, there’s surely a small video clip released by the streaming service that shows the cast members of season 4. Even the renewal was announced by this video itself, Marque Richardson, who is seen as Reggie Green in the show, is shown revealing about the upcoming season.

Dear White People season 4 release date

Although the fourth season has been confirmed, the release date for the same hasn’t been announced yet. But as per our assumptions, it may drop by the end of 2020, since the previous seasons had a gap of at least a year between the releases.

Dear White People season 4 expectations.

The show deals with genres like racism, sexual assault, politics etc. Season 3 of the show ended showing everything in the university all messed up. Moses Brown, a professor was shown sexually assaulting Muffy. Although he’s a part of the Union, The Order, it’ll uncover the truth to everyone. Thus, in season 4 everyone will get to know about the Union, however, the students will finally get graduated and the story will end.