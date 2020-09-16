Dead To Me Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot Confirmed, Will Be Its Last Season?

- Advertisement -

Netflix has restored Dead to Me for the third season, but it is not all good news since it also announced that it would be it’s last. Do you have mixed feelings? You’re not alone. With enthusiasts eager for the next and last season, here’s all you need to understand.

Dead To Me Season 3 Release Date

Dead to me now one triggered in May 2019 and season 2 in May 2020, we ought to technically get season 3 in May 2021. On the other hand, the ongoing Pandemic will most definitely cause distress, so expect the launch to sometime after in 2021 or possibly even 2022. The third and final season was announced on Twitter by the official Dead to Me webpage:

The Plot

Dead to me is a show about two women, Judy and Jen, who bond during treatment and eventually become good friends since they share their grievances. The two often find themselves in a dark spot, metaphorically speaking.

Jen is a realtor whose husband died in a hit and run case; she copes with her tragedy by exercising and therapy. She’s always on the lookout for the car that finished her husband’s lifestyle. She meets Judy in her grief support team. As it happens, Judy was the driver who’d run over Ted, Jen’s Husband.

Judy eventually confesses her crime to Jen, but not bonding with her and making good friends.

Season 2 ended with Jen admitting Steve’s murder Perez, but the couple failed to find his body. Just before concluding the episode, the body is located utilizing a stray hiker. This scene had enough suspense in it to keep fans eagerly waiting for season 3. The next season will reveal to us Jen faces the consequences of her actions and how it will affect her relationship with Judy.

Dead Season 3 Cast

Christina Applegate

Linda Cardellini

James Marsden

Sam McCarthy as Charlie

Luke Roessler as Henry

Diana-Maria Riva as Ana Perez

Brandon Scott as Nick

Suzy Nakamura as Karen

Max Jenkins as Christopher

Valerie Mahaffey as Lorna

Keong Sim as Pastor Wayne

Where to Watch Dead to Me

I can be streamed exclusively on Netflix in any country.