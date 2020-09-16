DC Titans Season 3: Netflix Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

DC Titans Season 3, Titans is a science fiction/superhero series based on DC Comics team Teen Titans. The show is created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti.

After two successful seasons, Titans is coming back with season 3. DC Universe and Warner Bros have verified the same. However, when will it launch? What narrative will the next chapter, trace? Here’s what we know so far about the dark and gritty series’ third period.

DC Titans Season 3 Release Date

As per the official statement, Titans Season 3 is happening. However, an official release date is yet to be declared. It is nevertheless being said that new Titans episodes can be expected in autumn 2020. However, with no other information on hand as of today, it remains to be seen if it will adhere to that amidst the coronavirus crisis or will be changed.

DC Titans Season 3 Cast Details

The majority of the cast from the first two seasons will most likely return for Titans Season 3. This will include

Brenton Thwaites as Richard”Dick” Grayson

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Anna Diop as Kory Anders/ Starfire

Curran Walters as Jason Todd/ Robin

Ryan Potter as Garfield”Gar” Logan

Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/ Dove

Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/ Hawk

Joshua Orpin as Subject 13/ Conner

Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson

Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/ Magic Girl

DC Titans Season 3 Expected Plot

Titans Season 2 finale wrapped up the vast majority of its storyline. We saw that Deathstroke was defeated, and the machinations of Cadmus Labs were halted. The Titans were finally United as a team, and the brainwashed allies were awarded back their minds’ control.

Also, Kory was seen as divided between helping the Titans and coping with her issues. So in season 3, we could expect her to escalate from all of this.

Blackfire was shown to be back on Earth, so we can expect her to be the Big Bad in season 3.