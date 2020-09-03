Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Upcoming Detail

- Advertisement -

Dark Desire is a Mexican crime, thriller, and mystery web television show made by Leticia López Margalli. Magali has already worked on several Mexican television series and movies. Produced by Argos Comunicación and led by Epigmenio Ibarra and Kenya Márquez, this thriller drama premiered on July 15, 2020. Since its arrival on Netflix, it’s been in the list of top ten trending shows on Netflix.

Netflix has not said about the renewal of Dark Desire for a second season. Although it’s been compared to 365 days, it did exceptionally well, becoming the sixth most watched on Netflix. Witnessing the prevalence of the show, we are expecting its renewal at a month or two. Here’s everything you want to learn about the upcoming season of Dark Desire.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

It’s hard to predict any launch date of the second season, together with the international pandemic disturbing the schedules of many films and series. Like other countries, Mexico has also been affected by Covid-19 and limited industry-wide production. However, few countries with large restrictions have started the manufacturing function taking mandatory precautions. Netflix has delivered relief funds to help the affected areas like Mexico and Brazil. In the event the production starts by the end of 2020, we could anticipate the next season to release by the end of 2021.

Dark Desire Season 2 Story

Dark Desire tells the story of a married woman called Alma Solares who spends a weekend away from home, then everything changes. The first season already finished on a major cliffhanger and left fans at suspense. Fans still have many doubts such as Brenda, best buddy of Alma, died in the first year, so the next season can actually show about her killer, so perhaps she didn’t do the suicide.

Fans also wished to see today where Dario is and also what will be his activities from the new season. Netflix has still not revived the thriller show for another season, so we are hoping that the streaming giant will provide it the green light, and fans will get their answers.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

These celebrities will surely return in the potential next season of Dark Desire:

Maite Perroni as Alma Solares

Erik Hayser as Esteban Solares

Alejandro Speitzer as Darío Guerra

Jorge Poza as Leonardo Solares

Regina Pavón as Zoe Solares

Paulina Matos as Edith Ballesteros

Claudia Pineda as Garcia

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer