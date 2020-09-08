Home Entertainment Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And One Of...
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflix

Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And One Of The Most-watched Series On Netflix

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Dark Desire is a Mexican thriller Show on Netflix. Dark Desire is now coming with its second run online streaming app Netflix. Produced by Leticia Lopez Margalli, the series initially circulated July fifteenth, 2020, and has been into the spotlight from that point forward. Following the arrival of the series, it stayed one of the most-watched series on Netflix. This series is adored by many lovers.

The series spins around a woman who is wed to a judge. She spends her weekend out of home, which pops up in bitterness. The episode makes her question reality about those to profess to be near her.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

It’s unknown whether Dark Desire will surely be back for a second season, but we are unlikely to see it for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Generation on Dark Desire’s first season started in May 2019, with the series debuting in July 2020. Therefore if the same timescale were to be applied to season two, best case scenario: Dark Desire season 2 could be on Netflix by the ending of 2021, but this is if creation were to begin at the end of the season.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

If Dark Desire returns for season 2, it’s almost sure that Maite Perroni will return to perform Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Spitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hayser (Esteban), and Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now that Alma and Leonardo have split, we can not say for sure if Jorge Poza will return to reprise his role as Alma’s adulterous ex-husband, but if season two is as drama-filled as the last, he’s bound to be involved in the mess somehow.

María Fernanda Yepes is unlikely to return for season 2, as her personality Brenda died in season one.

Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

At the end of the first year, we find out that Brenda’s departure was stranger, as she had been unable to connect with her very best friend’s husband while the man she loved (Esteban) was with her sister-in-law. Loved with (Alma). We could further explore the aftermath of Brenda’s suicide in the show. In particular, Alma will probably be quite sorry for the loss.

We saw Alma separate from her husband Leonardo after the year, meaning that the legal practitioner is formally single. On the subject of Darío, the close of the show watched him and his partner in crime Esteban, after staging the murder of José Luis Valdez. What will Darío do with his life now that he has inherited his grandfather’s luck? I’m sure we will find out in season 2.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer

