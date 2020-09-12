Home Entertainment Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Many More
Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Many More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Dark Desire is a Mexican crime, thriller, and puzzle internet television show created by Leticia López Margalli. Magali has worked on some Mexican tv shows and films. Produced by Argos Comunicación and directed by Epigmenio Ibarra and Kenya Márquez, this thriller play proved on July 15, 2020. Since its advent on Netflix, it’s been in the listing of the top ten trending shows on Netflix.

Due to its great success, the show was revived for another season on August 19, 2020, scheduled to premiere on 2021. Dark Wish season 1 was also announced as the most-watched non-English name with 35 million viewers at 28 days.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

Whether Black Desire is going to be back for a second season is unknown, but if yes, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re not likely to watch it for some time.

Production on the first season of Dark Desire started in May 2019, together with the show debuting in July 2020, so if the same time scale were applied to the second season, the best-case situation: the next season of Dark Desire could be on Netflix at the end of 2021.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

If Dark Wish comes back for season 2, Maite Perroni will almost surely come back to play Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Spitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hayser (Esteban), and Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now that Alma and Leonardo have separated, we can’t say for certain if Jorge Poza will return to replay his role as the adulterous ex-husband of Alma, however, if Season 2 is as drama-filled as the Last, he is bound to participate in the wreck anyhow.

It’s unlikely María Fernanda Yepes will return for season 2 as her personality Brenda died in season one.

Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

At the end of the first season, we found the death of Brenda was suicide since she was unable to continue an affair with the husband of her best friend while the man she loved (Esteban) was in love with his sister-in-law (Alma). We may learn more about the wake of Brenda’s suicide within the next show, especially as Alma will feel her loss greatly.

We also watched Alma eventually separate by the close of the season in her husband Leonardo, meaning that the legal professional is formally single. Could Dario, whose former fire we know is still living, reappear in her life?

On the topic of Dario, after filming the murder of Jose Luis Valdez, the end of the series he saw him and his partner-in-crime Esteban on run. What is Dario likely to do with his life now that he has inherited a fortune from his grandfather? I am sure we will figure out in season 2.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer

