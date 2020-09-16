Home Entertainment Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Here’s Everything...
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflix

Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Here’s Everything You Need To Know

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

Season 1 of Mexican drama Dark Desire landed Netflix a week, leaving many viewers hot and bothered, but ready for round two.

The steamy thriller stars Maite Perroni as Alma, a prestigious lawyer and professor who starts an affair with 23-year-old Dario on a mini-break because she processes her divorce. Alma returns home to her loved ones, hoping to forget her holiday fling, but her plan is spoiled when Dario turns up as a student in one of her courses.

- Advertisement -

Season one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger after several romantic trysts were uncovered between Alma’s husband Leonardo, her best friend Brenda, Leonardo’s brother Esteban and Alma herself, resulting in Brenda’s death.

Also Read:   Wakfu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Check Here.

With Dario now on the run after faking his death, what is in store for season 2? And will there even be a season 2?

Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date

It is unknown whether Dark Desire will surely be back for a second season, but we’re not likely to see it for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on Dark Desire’s first season began in May 2019, with the series debuting in July 2020. Therefore if the same timescale were to be implemented to season 2, best case scenario: Dark Desire season 2 might be on Netflix from the ending of 2021, but this is if creation were to begin at the end of this year.

Also Read:   Kim Jones and Orville Peck talk art with a capital A
Also Read:   Poldark Season 6: Update About Cast, Plot And Other Details

Dark Desire Season 2: Cast

Here is a list of cast members we will find in Dark Desires season 2

  • Maite Perroni as Alma
  • Alejandro Speitzer as Darío
  • Regina Pavón as Zoe
  • Erik Hayser as Esteban
  • María Fernanda Yepes
  • Jorge Poza as Leonardo
  • Paulina Matos
  • Leticia Huijara
  • Carlos Eduardo Torres Anaya
  • Esteban Soberanes
  • Carmen Beato
  • Eligio Meléndez

Dark Desire Season 2: Plot

Dark Wish portrays twisted relationships that are no good to anyone. Continuing the pattern, we’ll observe the plot being picked up right where season one left, which is or now we’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Dark Desires season 2 till then continue reading!

Also Read:   Another Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Dark Desire Season 2: Trailer

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The first-ever Netflix original Indian web series Sacred Games, is the adaptation of This 2006 Book Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra. Anurag Kashyap and...
Read more

Jurassic World 3: Dominion Can May Explain New Dinosaurs Here?

Movies Anish Yadav -
The new coming Jurassic Earth: Dominion could end in a way that would be both a game-changer and make a lot of awareness for...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What The Show Could Look Like After COVID-19

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Black Mirror appears more applicable than ever, however, may perhaps see a big change after COVID-19 or whenever the series resumes production. During the...
Read more

Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Four Shots Please Season 3 is among the most searched terms following the series being a hit in the first and second season. Its...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Overlord Season 4: Naoyuki Itou's anime Overlord was initially released on July seventh, 2015. It is dependent on a Japanese epic with a comparable...
Read more

Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All More Information !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Violet Evergarden serves a lot for all anime enthusiasts out there with its exciting plot. The anime is based on a mild novel series....
Read more

Lost in Space Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Details

Netflix Anish Yadav -
The production on Lost in Space season 3 was slated to release on September 9 and finish on January 14, 2021. Thus far, it...
Read more

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
Vanderpump Season is an American television show based on facts, play, and stories.
Also Read:   Grace And Frankie Season 7: More Updates Regarding The Cast, Plot And Release Date For Fans.
Increase Your Glass, also Called the opening theme of this Vanderpump series. Alex...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Detail !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
These days, anime congestion is exceptionally high on the audiences, and also to increase the temperature, a brand new season of Noragami is set to...
Read more

Dynasty Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
One of the most popular soap opera show Dynasty is soon coming up with its fourth summer on Netflix. Developed by Sallie Patrick, Josh...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.