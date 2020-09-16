Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Here’s Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Season 1 of Mexican drama Dark Desire landed Netflix a week, leaving many viewers hot and bothered, but ready for round two.

The steamy thriller stars Maite Perroni as Alma, a prestigious lawyer and professor who starts an affair with 23-year-old Dario on a mini-break because she processes her divorce. Alma returns home to her loved ones, hoping to forget her holiday fling, but her plan is spoiled when Dario turns up as a student in one of her courses.

Season one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger after several romantic trysts were uncovered between Alma’s husband Leonardo, her best friend Brenda, Leonardo’s brother Esteban and Alma herself, resulting in Brenda’s death.

With Dario now on the run after faking his death, what is in store for season 2? And will there even be a season 2?

Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date

It is unknown whether Dark Desire will surely be back for a second season, but we’re not likely to see it for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on Dark Desire’s first season began in May 2019, with the series debuting in July 2020. Therefore if the same timescale were to be implemented to season 2, best case scenario: Dark Desire season 2 might be on Netflix from the ending of 2021, but this is if creation were to begin at the end of this year.

Dark Desire Season 2: Cast

Here is a list of cast members we will find in Dark Desires season 2

Maite Perroni as Alma

Alejandro Speitzer as Darío

Regina Pavón as Zoe

Erik Hayser as Esteban

María Fernanda Yepes

Jorge Poza as Leonardo

Paulina Matos

Leticia Huijara

Carlos Eduardo Torres Anaya

Esteban Soberanes

Carmen Beato

Eligio Meléndez

Dark Desire Season 2: Plot

Dark Wish portrays twisted relationships that are no good to anyone. Continuing the pattern, we’ll observe the plot being picked up right where season one left, which is or now we’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Dark Desires season 2 till then continue reading!

Dark Desire Season 2: Trailer