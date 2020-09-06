Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Any Official Renewal Statements Regarding The Show

- Advertisement -

The very popular show, Dark Desire, has been serving among the best exhibits of July 2020. The show, Dark Desire, resumed being in the top 10 shows internationally. Today everybody is awaiting when will the new season of the show, Dark Desire will broadcast.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

Surprisingly, there aren’t any official renewal statements regarding the show, Dark Wish Season 2. Also, we all understand, Netflix is accustomed to delaying the announcement regarding its global renounced titles.

Officially, there’s no declaration made by Netflix in regards to the show, and we assume that it is normal and probably its news will get shown via different foreign outlets.

Filming would be resumed because case bearing in mind that Mexico is struggling for now being departing the show production with many restrictions. On the whole, the cliffhanger in Dark Desire season one can be a direct hint at the sequel season. Nevertheless, the best-case scenario the new season may be on Netflix by the end of 2021.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

If Dark Desire returns for season 2, it’s almost sure that Maite Perroni will return to perform Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Spitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hauser (Esteban) and Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now Alma and Leonardo have separated, we can’t say for certain if Jorge Poza returns to reprise his role of Alma’s adulterous ex-husband, however, if season 2 is as drama-filled since the last, he is guaranteed to be involved in the wreck somehow.

María Fernanda Yepes is not likely to return for season 2, as her character Brenda died in one.

Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

Since the Netflix original started its story using a single, married woman with an affair to get back at her husband, the show ran for 18 episodes of amorous trysts where moms and daughters are sharing the very same fans, brothers in love with the same ladies, and everyone has their concept for one mysterious departure.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer