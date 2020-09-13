Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Latest News

- Advertisement -

Dark Desire is a Mexican thriller series on Netflix. Dark Desire is now coming with its next run on the streaming app Netflix. Produced by Leticia Lopez Margalli, the series originally circulated July fifteenth, 2020, and has become the spotlight with that point forward. Following the arrival of the show, it stayed among the most-watched show on Netflix. Ths series is adored by many lovers.

The show spins around a woman, who is wed to a judge. She spends her weekend out of home, which winds up in bitterness. The episode makes her question reality for those to profess to be near her.

Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date And Renewal

- Advertisement -

Netflix hasn’t yet renewed the series for a season 2, season one established on July 15 making it comparatively a new show, Netflix takes around 3 months before they renew a show for additional seasons, therefore we guarantee that fans might need to wait until a bit of official news arrives.

Considering the situation we’re currently dealing with a pandemic which makes it even harder to forecast when season 2 will be released, we can put our bets to 2021 but that’s also very uncertain.

Dark Desire Season 2: Cast

Here’s a listing of cast members We’ll see in Dark Desires season 2

Maite Perroni as Alma

Alejandro Speitzer as Darío

Regina Pavón as Zoe

Erik Hayser as Esteban

María Fernanda Yepes

Jorge Poza as Leonardo

Paulina Matos

Leticia Huijara

Carlos Eduardo Torres Anaya

Esteban Soberanes

Carmen Beato

Eligio Meléndez

Dark Desire Season 2: Plot

Dark Wish portrays twisted relationships which are no good to anybody, continuing the pattern we will see the storyline being picked up right where season one left, which is or now we will keep fans updated on the latest news about Dark Desires season 2 until then continue reading!

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer