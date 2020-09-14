Home Entertainment Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The...
Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Important Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Season one of Mexican drama Dark Desire landed Netflix last week, leaving many audiences hot and bothered, but ready for round two.

The steamy thriller stars Maite Perroni as Alma, a prestigious lawyer, and professor who begins an affair with 23-year-old Dario on a mini-break because she processes her divorce. Alma returns home to her loved ones, hoping to forget her holiday fling, but her strategy is spoiled when Dario turns up as a pupil in her courses.

Season 1 ended on a stunning cliffhanger after various romantic trysts were uncovered between Alma’s husband Leonardo, her very best friend Brenda, Leonardo’s brother Esteban and Alma herself Brenda’s death.

With Dario currently on the run after faking his death, what’s in store for season 2? And will there even be a season 2?

Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date

It is unknown whether Dark Desire will surely be back for a second season, but we’re not likely to see it for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Generation on Dark Desire’s very first season began in May 2019, with the series debuting in July 2020, so if the same timescale were to be applied to season two, best case scenario: Dark Desire season 2 might be on Netflix from the ending of 2021, but this is if creation were to start by the end of the year.

Dark Desire Season 2: Cast

If Dark Desire returns for season 2, it’s almost sure that Maite Perroni will return to play Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Spitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hayser (Esteban) and Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now that Alma and Leonardo have separated, we can’t say for certain if Jorge Poza will go back to reprise his role of Alma’s adulterous ex-husband. Still, if season two is as drama-filled since the past, he is guaranteed to be involved in the wreck somehow.

María Fernanda Yepes is not likely to return for season two, as her personality Brenda died in season one.

Dark Desire Season 2: Plot

Dark Desire portrays twisted relationships which are no good to anybody, continuing the pattern, we’ll see the plot being picked up right where season one left, which is all or today we’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Dark Desires season 2 until then continue reading with us!

Dark Desire Season 2: Trailer

By- Badshah Dhiraj
