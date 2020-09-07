Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Details On The Next Season

- Advertisement -

Back in July 2020, Netflix released the Spanish language Show Dark Desire. Shortly after its premiere the show touched on the trending record, the audiences across the globe is loving critics, and it also commended it especially for its story. Leticia López Margalli is the founder and Epigmenio Ibarra, and Kenya Márquez would be the directors of the Sequence. Spanish series are receiving a great response from the audiences and their stories are extremely much amazing.

Now after a great first season everybody is expecting a second season. Everyone is also wondering what’s going to happen in the next season. So don’t worry, we have come up with all the details on the next season, so don’t miss any details keep reading:

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

Netflix follows a certain policy to renew any series. They wait for the stats of audience reach and also the reviews. If the series successfully attracts high no. Of the audience, then it will surely get another season. As stated above,’Dark Desire’ has only released. Netflix will wait patiently for nearly one month to see the response of the viewers. If the series attracts a considerable quantity of viewers, then Netflix will renew this with Season 2.

Aside from that, we will also need to see exactly what the makers of this show think about the second season. If the makers don’t want to make or should they face any problem with season 2, then also the next season will not be released. If the ‘Dark Desire’ gets green light for Netflix and if productions are all set to work on Season 2, then it will be indeed released.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

If Dark Wish returns for two, it’s almost sure that Maite Perroni will go back to perform Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Spitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hayser (Esteban) and Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now Alma and Leonardo have split, we can’t say for certain whether Jorge Poza will return to reprise his role in Alma’s adulterous ex-husband. Still, if season two is as drama-filled since the past, he’s guaranteed to participate in the mess.

María Fernanda Yepes is unlikely to return for season 2, as her personality Brenda died in one.

Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

Season 1 of ‘Dark Desire’ features several sensual and dramatic scenes through the plan of the plot. The plotlines of this first season revolved around the wake of Alma’s fate changing weekend. The weekend was marred by steamy episodes which revealed a lot of things.

To summarize, Leonardo is a judge married to Alma, and the sun has seemingly set in the couple’s married life. However, the couple ends up divorced. Alma’s weekend getaway acquaints her into Dario Guerra, and the incident has a lasting impact and opens the stage to thriller facet of Dark Desire.

A murder occurs which opens the role of detective Esteban and Dario’s share to the offence. Several mysterious sections, including the hidden secrets of Leonardo, set the stage for a crackling second season of Dark Desire.

In a nutshell, we are able to buckle up and wait for a stunning Season 2 of ‘Dark Desire’ at 2021.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer