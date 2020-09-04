Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All New Update?

- Advertisement -

Dark Desire is a Mexican crime, thriller, and puzzle internet television show made by Leticia López Margalli. Magali has already worked on several Mexican tv-series and films. Produced by Argos Comunicación and led by Epigmenio Ibarra and Kenya Márquez, this thriller play proved on July 15, 2020. Since its advent on Netflix, it has been in the list of top ten trending shows on Netflix.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

If the series returns for season 2, we expect the return of Maite Perroni as Alma Solares, Erik Hayser as Esteban Solares, Paulina Matos as Edith Ballesteros, Alejandro Speitzer as Darío Guerra, Jorge Poza as Leonardo Solares, Regina Pavón as Zoe Solares, along with Claudia Pineda as Garcia in the new season.

It’s not likely that María Fernanda Yepes will return as Brenda Castillo for season two as her character died in the first season.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

Dark Desire has been one of the dark horses of the July 2020 release. It had a global trend and is now the most-watched introduction season of a non-English series in history from Netflix and confirmed for season 2. Eighteen episodes of the Mexican-originated thriller drama series by Argos Komunisakione appeared on Netflix on July 15, 2020. The series is the most-watched title on Netflix globally in July 2020 and the second most popular name for August 2020, following The Umbrella Academy.

The renewal also came using a loophole in Spanish for season 2 with all the overall look of some cast members. Mexico has been impacted by the virus outbreak just as much as other countries. Filming has seemingly been resumed in some instances in Mexico, but with added restrictions. Especially, Netflix has established several funds to help individuals affected by the shutdown, with the $100 million relief fund split between Mexico and Brazil. When we can look forward to Season 2 of Dark Desire on Netflix, we could expect it in 2021.

Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

In the conclusion of the first season, we find out that Brenda’s death was stranger, as she had been unable to have a connection with her very best friend’s husband while the man she loved (Esteban) was together with her sister-in-law. Loved with (Alma). We can further explore the wake of Brenda’s suicide at the show, in particular, Alma will probably be very sorry for the loss.

We watched Alma separate from her husband, Leonardo, at the end of the year, which means that the authorized professional is formally single. On the topic of Darío, the end of the series saw him and his partner in crime Esteban after staging the murder of José Luis Valdez. What is going to Darío do with his life now that he’s inherited his grandfather’s fortune? I’m sure we’ll learn in season 2.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer