Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Important Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
It is a run of Mexican web television thriller drama created for Netflix from Argos Comunicación. The show stars Maite Perroni, Jorge Poza, Regina Pavón, Alejandro Spitzer, and Erik Hauser The production release was supported on May 6, 2019, and it had been proved on July 15, 2020.

Due to its great success, the show had been revived for another year on August 19, 2020, scheduled to premiere on 2021. Dark Wish season one was also declared as the most-watched non-English name with 35 million viewers at 28 days.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date

Whether Dark Desire is going to be back for another season is unknown, but if yes, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we are not likely to watch it for a while.

Generation on the first season of Dark Desire started in May 2019, together with all the show debuting at July 2020, therefore if the same time scale were applied to the next season, the best-case situation: the next season of Dark Desire would be about Netflix at the end of 2021.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

If Dark Wish comes back for two, Maite Perroni will almost surely come back to play with Alma Solares, as will Alejandro Spitzer (Dario Guerra), Erik Hauser (Esteban), along with Regina Pavon (Alma’s daughter Zoe).

Now Alma and Leonardo have split, we can not say for certain if Jorge Poza will return to replay his function as the adulterous ex-husband of Alma, however, when Season 2 is as drama-filled as the Last, he is guaranteed to participate in the wreck anyhow.

It is improbable María Fernanda Yepes will go back for season two as her personality Brenda expired in season.

Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

In the conclusion of this first season, we found the passing of Brenda was suicide since she was not able to continue an affair with the husband of her very best friend while the man she adored (Esteban) was in love with his sister-in-law (Alma). We might learn more about the wake of Brenda’s suicide within another show, particularly as Alma will feel her loss considerably.

We also watched Alma eventually separate at the close of the year in her husband Leonardo, meaning that the legal practitioner is formally single. Can Dario, whose former fire we know is still living, reappear in her life?

On the topic of Dario, after staging the murder of Jose Luis Valdez, the close of the show he saw his partner-in-crime Esteban on the jog. What’s Dario likely to do with his life now that he’s inherited a fortune from his grandfather? I am certain that we’ll figure out in season 2.

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer

