Dan Fogler Teases About “Harry Potter” Characters in “Fantastic Beasts” 3

Dan Fogler, who plays the lovable No-Maj Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts movies, gave us a few fun teasers of Fantastic Beasts 3 at a recent interview.

Fogler talked with all the Movie Dweeb and spoke all things nerdy, Fantastic Beasts, and also how he should maintain the Star Wars franchise.

Fogler admitted that he’s already been on place for a costume fitting and safety measures have been taken seriously. He’s not a fan of getting the COVID test performed, but his excitement to be back on set is worth whatever it requires.

Fogler has a lot to do as Jacob in Fantastic Beasts 3, and he is excited to begin. There have been rumors flying around the Wizarding World fandom that there will be some Potter fan favorites making an appearance in the third film. Fogler was asked whom he’d like to utilize most on set, and he quickly became distracted by a Niffler on a shelf over the interviewer. Very nicely played, Fogler.

After some thought, Fogler started jokingly hinting at a potential crossover with Hagrid. His Hagrid belief is quite impressive too! Fogler believed it’d be funny if Jacob somehow ended up being Hagrid’s adoptive dad. His thought is that perhaps Hagrid’s mom approached Newt about caring for his infant and Newt is occupied, so Jacob is your best alternative. That is certainly not the story we heard from Hagrid. Fogler thinks anything is potential for this particular film. Together with the concept of Time-Turners, who knows who might appear?

The interview afterward went right into a complicated spin-off of 2 truths and a lie, but it was unlike any other game we’ve ever played before. The principles of this specific game, because of legal reasons for filming and such, can be three lies, three truths, or two lies and one truth. This got Fogler to thinking hard, and he dropped some hilarious thoughts.