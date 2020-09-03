Cursed Season 2 Still Not Renewed By Netflix? Will Nimue And Lancelot Get Together For The Next Season

- Advertisement -

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are one of the fantastic creations’ curses’ been loved by the audience. Let us find out if it’d have a new season or maybe not.

In case you have a fond of studying novel and watching’s show, you must have already noticed the storyline of the cursed series is on a novel of the same name.

This season 1 of this series with its 10 episodes has diverted the huge traffic on Netflix. The Cursed series release on 17 July 2020 on Netflix. The show has so far obtained an extremely slow start, but we can expect its still early days to the show, and we could expect it would prove to be a good hit. The show was loved by the audience and are expecting a season 2.

When will Cursed Season 2 Release?

Without further renewal for the next, we can’t forecast the release following season but if there is a prospect of the next season we may have the ability to see about 2022 because the current Pandemic has compelled in closing off the shooting for a long Season.

Cast For Cursed Season 2

1. Katherine Langford

2. Daniel Sharman

3. Brune Franklin

4. Devon Terrell

5. Emily Coates

6. Matt Stokoe

7. Gustav Skarsgard

8. Shalom Brune

9. Bella Dayne

10. Lily Newmark

11. Sebastian Armesto

12. Clive Francis

Will Nimue and Lancelot get together for the next season?

In the first season, we observed the romance of Nimue and Arthur, but in the 1 year of Cursed, we saw the coming of the Lancelot. The 1st season somehow gave us a hint that season 2 will possibly emphasize the love triangle of Nimue, Arthur, and Lancelot and there may be chances that Nimue could a different love interest in the 2 seasons.