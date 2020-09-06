Cursed Season 2: Still Not Renewed By Netflix? What’s The Reason?

- Advertisement -

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are one of those fantastic creations ‘curse’ been loved by the audience. Let’s find out if it’d have a new season or not. If you have a fond of reading book and watching’s series, you must have noticed the storyline of cursed series is on a novel of the same title.

This season 1 of this show with its 10 episodes has diverted the huge traffic on Netflix. The Cursed series was released on 17 July 2020 on Netflix. The show has so far obtained an extremely slow start, but we could expect its early days for the series, and we can expect that it would turn out to be a fantastic hit. The series was loved by the viewers and are expected a season 2.

Premise Of 1 Season

The first season of Cursed was predicated on re-telling of the Arthurian legend through the perspective of Nimue who’s accompanied by a youthful and enchanting Mercenary whose name is Arthur. Arthur and Nimue are on the mission to save people from the evils.

Will Their Be Season 2 Of Cursed?

The second season of Cursed has not been revived yet, but we can nevertheless assume that it is still very early days to get an announcement of the second season. However, there could be a possibility of 2nd year since there’s a lot to be cover under the television series. However, fans that have watched the series are eagerly awaiting next season.

The Cast Of Season 2

The Odds Are very high that we might be able to see the recurring cast of Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrel as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Lancelot, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Shalom Brune Franklin as IGraine, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, Matt Stokoe as Green Knight returning to next part.

If sources are to be considered, we can expect some new characters.

Will Nimue And Lancelot Get Together For The Next Season?

At the first season, we observed the romance of Nimue and Arthur but at the 1 season of Cursed, we saw the introduction of the Lancelot. The 1st season somehow gave us a sign that season 2 will possibly highlight the love triangle of Nimue, Arthur and Lancelot and there might be opportunities that Nimue could another love interest from the 2 seasons.

But, we could only assume for the next season of Cursed till there’s any further update.

After You Season 2 Going To Release The Show?

The first season of the series becomes filmed in the united kingdom, where hindrances were raised, and a few manifestations have suffered shooting so the showcase won’t be impacted. At this beginning stage, we’ll only say is the Cursed Season 2 appearance offers off an idea of being previously due 2021 or mid-2022.