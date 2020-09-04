Cursed Season 2: Still Not Renewed By Netflix? And Cast The Season?

- Advertisement -

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are one of the fantastic inventions ‘curses’ been adored by the audience. Let us find out if it’d have a new season or maybe not. If you have fond of reading books and watching series, you should have noticed the storyline of the cursed series is on a novel of the same title.

This season 1 of the show with its 10 episodes has diverted the massive traffic on Netflix. The Cursed series was released on 17 July 2020 on Netflix.

The show has so far obtained a very slow start, but we could expect its early days for the series, and we can expect that it would turn out to be a good hit. The series was loved by the viewers and is expected a season 2.

Release Date of Cursed Season 2

Still, there are no official statements about the series, Cursed Season 2. Due to the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, the series hasn’t been renewed till now.

Provided the pandemic condition recovers, the series can get release the latest by 2021, or it will be directly pushed more forward towards 2022.

Cast For Cursed Season 2

The chances Are Extremely high that we might be able to see the recurring cast of Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrel as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Lancelot, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Shalom Brune Franklin as Graine, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, Matt Stokoe as Green Knight returning to next part.