Cursed: Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Nimue Survive Her Injuries

- Advertisement -

Katherine Langford is mainly famous for her repeat role in 13 Reasons Why as Hannah Baker. But after her appearance in Avengers Endgame as Morgan Stark, 24-year-old Australian is busy in clinching jobs. His recent arrival in Netflix’s Medieval series Cursed was a whole masterpiece as it revealed another side of King’s Arthur stories.

After the initial season ended with a cliffhanger, lovers are looking forward to seeing the sequel season of this series. So let’s eliminate it and we try to do every possible attempt to provide you every single information on the sequel.

Expected Release Date

- Advertisement -

The release of the sequel is completely dependent upon the renewal of this series. In case the show somehow gets the green light to the next season, nevertheless, the filming constraints won’t permit the further production stages. So it is difficult for the series to retain the yearly program of release and the series could be back in September following fall.

Cast

Katherine Langford As Nimue

Devon Terrell as Arthur

Gustav Skarsgard as Merlin

Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk/Lancelot

Billy Jenkins as Squirrel/Percival

Sebastian Armesto as King Uther

Lily Newmark as Pym

Peter Mullan as Father Carden (Doubtful)

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine / Morgana

Bella Dayne as Red Spear / Guinevere

Matt Stokoe as Green Knight / Gawain

Nimue Survives Her Injuries

A considerable twist – and among Cursed season 1’s important changes from the legends that are established – was that Nimue was Merlin’s daughter. As shown across the episodes, Merlin himself has lived a very long life. And through those centuries, he has survived over his fair share of differently fatal accidents. Merlin even proved right how notoriously hard he is to kill if he survived a brutal attack from an assassin called The Fisherman.

Such durability could’ve been inherited by Nimue. After all, Iris’s arrows just seemed to catch her at the shoulder and the hip – possibly far from life-threatening injuries. Though they will not have any doubt been exacerbated by the autumn, she could still either cure or be able to hold on long enough to be patched up. But a wrinkle in this particular theory is the original incarnation of this Widow predicted Nimue’s death as a painful outcome of Merlin’s conclusions.